CeCe Winans Wins Artist of the Year at Dove Awards

Music icon CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, continues her reign as one of the most decorated artists in Christian music, adding three more GMA Dove Awards to her illustrious career. At the 55th Annual Dove Awards, Winans set the stage ablaze, opening the show with a stirring, crowd-raising performance of her hit single, “That’s My King,” setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.

Among the night’s highlights, Winans claimed the Artist of the Year award for the second time in just three years, further solidifying her status as a gospel powerhouse. This marks yet another milestone in a career spanning over four decades, where Winans has now earned 31 Dove Awards, including honors for Gospel Album, Inspirational Song, and a range of other categories. With this latest recognition, Winans now holds an unparalleled legacy in both gospel and contemporary Christian music.

CeCe Winans reflected on her recent achievements, saying: “I’m still in shock and deeply humbled by the recognition from my peers and the GMA family. When I started this journey with my team over three years ago, I couldn’t imagine what was ahead. Believe For It and More Than This represents songs from my heart to the heart of people who need hope and encouragement. All the glory goes to God.”

In addition to Artist of the Year, Winans also took home Gospel Worship Album of the Year for her deeply moving project, More Than This, and the award for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for her powerful rendition of “My Tribute (To God Be The Glory),” a collaboration with fellow gospel powerhouse Natalie Grant and written by the legendary Andraé Crouch. This song marked yet another homage to CeCe's gospel roots and connection to the gospel greats of past generations.

As the first female gospel artist to win 15 Grammy Awards to her name, CeCe Winans has consistently broken barriers, setting new standards in the music industry. From her groundbreaking success with brother BeBe Winans as part of the iconic duo BeBe & CeCe Winans, to her solo career that has touched millions around the world, CeCe continues to inspire and lead through her music ministry.

The 55th Annual GMA Dove Awards aired on Friday, October 4th, exclusively on TBN and TBN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans could also tune in via simulcast on SiriusXM’s The Message (Ch. 65). For those who missed it, an encore presentation will air on TBN and TBN+ on Friday, October 11th at the same times.

Get ready to celebrate the season with the release of CeCe Winans' highly anticipated Christmas album, "Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album," coming soon.

In addition to the new album, CeCe will hit the road in 2025 for her "More Than This" tour, following the success of her Dove Award-winning album. Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss your chance to experience this powerful and uplifting show live!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GMA Dove Awards

