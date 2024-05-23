Catpack Share Love Language Single 'The Top'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LA collective Catpack aka Amber Navran (of Moonchild), Jacob Mann and Phil Beaudreau share their synth-laden new single about love language, ‘The Top’, taken from the band’s upcoming self-titled debut album ‘Catpack’, set for release on Friday 21st June via Tru Thoughts.

Catpack is the organic output of genuine friendship and collaborative spirit among three esteemed musicians, each bringing their unique sounds together to create something fresh and vibrant.

‘The Top’ is an ethereal and spacious voyage, layered with a multitude of synth-sounds and percussion. The song is about “showing loved ones that you love them with love. Knowing how special they are, showing them in all the ways you can, and then being amazed at how they do the same for you” Amber Navran explains. “My love language is gifts, which is clear in the lyrics.”

‘The Top’ follows a series of singles from the group’s debut LP, including the nocturnal-funk of ‘Midnight’, the self-empowering ‘Walk Away’ (and video in which the band model their actual catpacks), plus the life-affirming ‘What I’ve Found’, the debut single that launched the project (paired with a playful animation featuring Jacob Mann’s distinctive style). The album has amassed support from the likes of Focus Beats (BBC 6Music), Tony Minvielle (Jazz FM), Toshio Matsuura, and Raul Campos (KCRW), including press accolades in Soul Bounce, EARMILK and Wordplay Magazine.

The genuine camaraderie and mutual admiration shared among the three creatives is palpable in its organic, joyful exploration of musical expression. Amber adds, “to me, it’s three people with distinct sounds who love and admire each other, coming together to make something new”. The result is an authentic convergence of their artistry, drawing on their influences to harness a jazz-influenced R&B sound with neo-soul, funky and electronic motifs. The quirky namesake is taken from a synth patch resembling cats meowing that they discovered in the studio and an ingenious merch idea that followed.

Phil Beaudreau plays trumpet, sings and produces in Catpack. Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, Lalah Hathaway, The Game, and Travis Barker are just a few of the names the Los Angeles producer, writer and recording artist has worked with over the last several years. After garnering major label attention with his debut album, ‘Ether’, Beaudreau signed to Def Jam Universal as part of his duo group AOE. In 2020, Beaudreau received GRAMMY nominations for his work as executive producer on Black Violin's newest album, ‘Take the Stairs’, and as producer on Justin Bieber's latest studio album, ‘Changes’. In September 2019, his song ‘Dreams’ (co-written with fellow Peer Publishing artist Andrew Simple) was featured in Dreamworks' animated film Abominable.

Jacob Mann is the keyboardist, clarinet player, and producer in Catpack. He has solo recordings under his own name and big band albums with the Jacob Mann Big Band (which also features Amber as a member). Jacob has released collaborative albums with jazz-funk bands such as Max Ox and Shrek Is Love and a duo album with bassist Sam Wilkes.

Amber Navran is an LA-based musician who sings, plays flute and produces in Catpack, and is 1/3 of the renowned neo-soul trio Moonchild. As a member of Moonchild, Navran has released five albums and received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album in 2023. The group has performed at major festivals worldwide, including Roots Picnic, Love Supreme, Cape Town Jazz Fest, Corona Sunsets Okinawa and Jakarta Jazz, and has sold out over 300 shows in 35 countries. Her recent collaborations as a solo artist includes Blue Lab Beats, Amaria and Busty and the Bass. Navran is recognised for her distinctive, multi-layered voice and her production and performance acumen, which she brings to Catpack. She has collaborated, produced and toured with esteemed artists such as Kamasi Washington, Stevie Wonder, The Internet, Jill Scott, Lalah Hathaway and Robert Glasper, and built up a host of iconic supporters along the way. As a solo artist and producer, she has two projects and frequently collaborates with Rapsody, 9th Wonder, R+R=NOW, Mumu Fresh, Knower, Louis Cole, Jacob Mann Big Band, Chris Dave, Daniel Crawford, Raquel Rodriguez and more.

Catpack - Catpack

1. Walk Away

2. Runnin’

3. Interlude

4. The Top

5. Yep

6. Tomorrow

7. What I’ve Found

8. Rainbows

9. Midnight

10. Next To Me

Photo Credit: Lauren Desberg

Comments