Cat Ridgeway Sets Final Single Release From Forthcoming Album

Orlando’s favorite indie rocker Cat Ridgeway is set to release her final single “What If?” on March 17 ahead of her album release Sprinter via CEN/The Orchard on March 28. “What If?” is a song that questions our existence in the universe and features banjo, trumpet, and bari sax over a percussive beat. It was written during a stay at the Butterfly House, run by La Grange, GA’s Cochran Gallery owners Wes and Missy Cochran. Invited artists of all mediums come to stay in the cabin to disconnect from the outside world to make art. While Ridgeway was staying there, she “accidentally got lost on 5000 acres of woodland alone after taking two gummies,” says Ridgeway. “The lyrics center around everything I thought about that day. I eventually found my way back to my little cabin and realized that I’d never been more than 50 yards away from it the whole time!”

Self-described by Ridgeway as “indie rock for overthinkers” and a departure from her previous Americana success, her music is a fiery blend of indie-rock and punk with hints of dream pop and folk. She, along with Mike Savino (Kishi Bashi, Tall Tall Trees), played multiple instruments on the Sprinter. It was mastered by Joe LaPorta (David Bowie, Foo Fighters) and mixed by Dan Molad of Lucius and Coco (JD McPherson, Here We Go Magic), and features all-star players including Claude Coleman, Jr. (Ween) and Josiah Wolf (WHY?) on drums, and Adam Schatz (Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast) on sax, among others.

She recently released the title track “Sprinter” on January 17, a poignant song that helped Ridgeway come to terms with the sudden loss of her friend to mental health. The video depicts the “Sprinter” desperately trying to hit a goal time, but she's so focused on running faster, that the rest of her life is falling apart around her. Under The Radar exclusively premiered the music video and said Ridgeway’s “…impeccably crisp Motown-esque vocals over a building rhythm. A minute in the track morphs with a massive guitar riff that see-saws back and forth with spring loaded choruses, a’la The Pixies, until a gentler close.” Friend and mentor Livingston Taylor helped guide her through some of the editing process of the tune. “I think it’s one of the strongest lyrics I’ve ever written, and I’m very grateful to have had his support in carving the marble away,” says Ridgeway. Watch the video.

Ridgeway released “Epilogue” on October 4, an in your face stomp and holler-esque punk rock explosion, hinging off a recklessly played overdriven banjo. The song, which is a dissertation on her relationship with religion and death, serves as an introduction to her upcoming album. Though “Epilogue” is the only true punk song on the album, with its distorted and smacking banjo, it firmly cements Ridgeway as an artist you need to know. Glide Magazine says, “The neck-breaking tempos and rapid-fire melodies showcase Ridgeway’s acrobatic vocals while simultaneously emphasizing her poetically punk songwriting…’Epilogue’ is a ripping punk tune, but the nuances of Ridgeway’s performance make this one feel so refreshing. Her breathless melodies allow each word to hit like a gut punch...” Grotesqualizer says “The hyperactive rhythm line and secateurs-like guitar attacks take your ears on a hard and hot ride. With her passionate vocal leaps, Ridgeway brings an infectious relentlessness…the track just bursts in all its uncompromising beauty at 100%.”

Ridgeway has gathered countless accolades on the way to recording Sprinter. In 2016, Tegan and Sara personally selected her as the winner of their worldwide cover contest for the song “Stop Desire” after being impressed by her prowess across five different instruments – guitar, drums, keys, trumpet, bass that she self-recorded. Although an indie-rocker at heart, her past music was rooted in a more Americana-leaning sound. In 2020 she released Nice to Meet You, marking her debut to radio. Her lead single “Giving You Up” was the #5 most-added Americana single, reached #6 on the Americana Bubblin’ Up chart, and moved up 129 spots to #71 on the Americana single chart. Also in 2020, Ridgeway caught the attention of hit songwriter Shawn Mullins (known for his 1998 chart-topper “Lullaby”). The two became fast friends and have since played many shows together. They also become collaborative partners, co-writing and releasing “Give Me Love” which cracked the top 100 on AAA radio.

Orlando Weekly thrice named Ridgeway Orlando’s “Best Singer-Songwriter” and twice named Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists (her touring band) “Best Rock Act.” A skilled lyricist and melodist, Ridgeway is also a self-taught multi-instrumentalist who can play guitar, harmonica, trumpet, trombone, drums, piano, mandolin, and bass - sometimes playing three instruments at once! She has shared bills with artists Lucy Dacus, Sylvan Esso, Houndmouth, and Arcade Fire, among others and has also played many notable stages and festivals including 30A Songwriters Festival, which she returned to earlier this year to play five shows. Cat Ridgeway will be touring this Spring, dates to be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Gabe Lugo

Comments