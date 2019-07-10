Cast Member Of Lifetime Docuseries MARRYING MILLIONS Kolton Pierce Releases New Single

On July 10th, hip-hop artist and musician Kolton Pierce will release his new single "CHANCES" (featuring Constantine,) to coincide with the debut of the Lifetime docuseries "Marrying Millions" in which he is featured as a couple in a relationship with Katie Hamilton.

A clip of Pierce performing "Chances" will be included in this debut show, enabling audiences to hear the song and see Kolton perform. "There have been a lot of things I have not done out of fear in my life and now, it is the time to take a chance so I recorded it," explains Pierce.

Listen here:

Check out Marrying Millions here!

Kolton Pierce is a rapper that began writing and recording music in high school before going to college to play football and study music marketing. Never having the courage to record his own tracks, Pierce spent time learning the ins and outs of studio life until one day last year when he filled in for an artist that had skipped his studio session. Pierce has now released over 14 songs and has never looked back.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You