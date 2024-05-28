Cassadee Pope Will Embark on US Tour With Marianas Trench

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope has announced a North American tour With multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band, Marianas Trench.

Cassadee will be joining The Force of Nature tour - produced by Live Nation - on September 17 and make stops across the US, including shows in Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, New York City, Chicago, Denver, and wrapping up in Salt Lake City.

General onsale will start on Friday, May 31 at 10am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE

The tour follows her U.S. headlining tour, The Hereditary Tour, kicking off this summer around the release of her upcoming LP, Hereditary, out July 12. Pre-save Hereditary HERE.

Below is a complete list of Cassadee Pope’s North American tour dates. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.cassadee.com/

Cassadee Pope with Marianas Trench US Tour Dates

September 17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September 18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

September 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

September 21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

September 22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

September 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

September 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 1 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

October 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre

October 4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

October 5 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

October 7- Buffalo, NY - Electric City

October 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

October 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

October 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

October 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

October 15 - Denver, CO - Summit

October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Upcoming Cassadee Pope U.S. Tour Dates

July 11 - Anaheim, California - Chain Reaction~

July 12 - Los Angeles, California - The Peppermint Club~

July 13 - Mesa, Arizona - Nile Underground~

July 14 - Flagstaff, AZ – Pop Punk Summer Camp Festival

July 19 - Knoxville, Tennessee- Open Chord*

July 21 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Turntable*

July 22 - Louisville Kentucky - Headliners Music Hall*

July 23 - Albany, New York - Empire Live*

July 24 - Syracuse, New York - Funk ‘N Waffles*

July 26 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Elevation 27*

July 27 - Durham, North Carolina - Motorco Music Hall*

July 29 - Charleston, South Carolina - Music Farm*

July 30 - Jacksonville, Florida - Underbelly*

July 31 - West Palm Beach, Florida - Respectable Street*

October 19-20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

February 4-8 - Emo’s Not Dead Cruise^

~Foxies opening

*Natalia Taylar opening / Foxies direct support

^Billed as Hey Monday

About Cassadee Pope

CASSADEE POPE’s fourth LP, HEREDITARY, has been a long time coming for the Nashville-based singer/songwriter – not just in years, though those have been many. Pope’s first full-length since 2021’s Thrive marks her boldest, most resonant reimagining yet, a return to the upbeat, high-octane pop-punk sound she built her career on some 15 years ago. As a teenager, she and her band Hey Monday quickly rose to acclaim in the new-millennium emo scene, signing to Pete Wentz’s Decaydance and releasing a pair of cult classics via Decaydance/Columbia. In her 20s, she launched a country music career, headlined by a first-place finish on The Voice, a chart-topping album (2013’s Frame by Frame) and platinum singles (“Wasting All These Tears On You” and "Think of You" with Chris Young). Now, in her third decade, Pope is truly back where she belongs – aided by the benefit of years of personal introspection and a desire to fully understand her true identity. Her comeback single, “People That I Love Leave,” was released to critical and fan acclaim in 2023: features in PEOPLE and Rolling Stone, a performance at the historic Rose Bowl Parade, guest DJ sets at Emo Nite LA, a top 5 slot on TikTok’s Pop Music playlist and a special appearance at the 2023 When We Were Young festival duetting with Yellowcard, Simple Plan and Michelle Branch. The album’s 12 tracks are, in many ways, the reclamation of the grief Pope has experienced throughout her life, whether she’s laughing off the pain (“Rom Coms,” an ode to perfectly imperfect relationships), lamenting her own propensity for self-sabotage (“People That I Love Leave”), boldly embracing her sexuality (“Almost There”), leading a ceremonial eulogy for a failed flame (“I Died,” a collaboration with “The Rap Girl” Daisha McBride) or helping a loved one navigate the strains of addiction (“Three Of Us”). The album is the result of a decade and a half as a professional songwriter, yes, but also a relatively newfound willingness to unlock the why behind her feelings. After years spent inside the machine, everything’s come full circle for Cassadee Pope, though she’s now finally confident enough to sit back and enjoy what’s to come.

