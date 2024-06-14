Carter Faith Shares New Song 'Blue Bird' Featuring Alison Krauss

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout Nashville vocalist and songwriter Carter Faith unveils a new song today, “Blue Bird,” featuring background vocals by the legendary Alison Krauss and co-written by Faith with Tofer Brown (Elle King, Walker Hayes, Lady A) and Lauren Hungate (Lily Rose, Cam, Lori McKenna).

“I wrote this song from a very heartbroken place with my friends Lauren Hungate and Tofer Brown in 2022,” says Faith. “When Tofer and I recorded it, I was still heartbroken and something that was getting me through was listening to my favorite Alison Krauss record, ‘Forget About It.’ We had a crazy idea to reach out to her and ask her to sing on the song, and the fact that she said yes and I got to share this song with one of my heroes is seriously so special to me. I hope people can listen to this song and let their tears out, that’s what it makes me do.”

The new track arrives on the heels of Faith’s signing with Universal Music Group Nashville for her first major record deal, which follows a recently inked deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Faith continues to build her fanbase within Nashville’s music scene and beyond, with recent singles “Strong Stuff,” which Holler called “brilliant,” and “Late Bloomer,” which American Songwriter praised for her “acrobatic” vocals, as well as a performance at CMA Fest last weekend, a show in Des Moines supporting Jon Pardi yesterday and an upcoming appearance at GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento in October.

Additionally, Faith will play her twelfth show at the historic Grand Ole Opry on June 20, following a duet with Sam Williams on their cover of Tammy Wynette’s classic “Til I Can Make It On My Own” earlier this year as well as her first shows in London and Berlin at Country to Country (C2C). At the end of last year, she hit the road for a run of U.S. dates with Luke Grimes, 49 Winchester and Wyatt Flores and shared tracks “Man”—the video for which debuted via CMT—“Unbreakable Wave,” “Rodeo & Juliet” and “Rock ‘n Roll Me.”

Born and raised in North Carolina, Faith relocated to Nashville after college to pursue her dream of becoming a country musician, learning the ropes from seasoned professionals who saw her massive potential. Fast forward a few years, and Faith has accumulated over 75 million global streams on tracks like “Wild,” “Greener Pasture” and “Already Crazy.” Her soaring vocals and authentic storytelling, paired with a delicate delivery and breezy confidence, have captivated audiences and led to stages shared with Little Big Town, Keith Urban and one of her biggest influences, Willie Nelson. Furthermore, she has been featured in CMT’s 2023 Next Women of Country and LISTEN UP 2024 campaigns in addition to being the first country artist featured in Spotify’s Fresh Finds multi-genre program.

Photo credit: Alexa Kinigopoulos

Comments

