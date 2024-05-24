Carl Cox Shares Euphoric Remix of Hit HoneyLuv & Roland Clark Single 'This Is My Life'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acid house legend Carl Cox has crafted a rave-ready remix of the recent HoneyLuv and Roland Clark single ‘This Is My Life’, out now.

The original, which came out earlier this year, is a blend of winding melodies, hearty basslines, and rolling drum patterns, with infectious vocals from Roland Clark. On his hypnotic remix, Carl Cox dials up the drumwork and puts bassy synthline front and centre, dials up the drum work, crafting a big-room monster version that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

One of the most charming DJs in the business, Carl Cox is a musical ambassador and a veteran of acid house, champion of techno, dance music pioneer, label owner, and King of Ibiza. Carl continues to push boundaries today, with his hybrid live sets and his label Awesome Soundwave, a stable for the best live electronic music artists on the planet, as well as the return of his iconic Space residency this summer.

HoneyLuv embodies a tale of transformation, resilience, and creative fervor. Originating from Cleveland, Ohio, HoneyLuv's early days were drenched in the eclectic sounds of her parents' music collection, ranging from '80s and '90s R&B to the pulsating beats of classic house. Her meteoric rise has been nothing short of extraordinary: collaborations with industry heavyweights like Seth Troxler and Chris Lake have propelled her into the spotlight, while her soulful, groove-infused tracks have captivated audiences worldwide, accumulating millions of streams and accolades along the way.

These days HoneyLuv is on her way to being the next big act in Dance music. In her first year of being a house DJ/ Producer she was named Future Star of 2023 on BBC Radio 1, Beatport Next 2023 artist, 20 of 2023 by Tomorrowland, the Future of Dance for 2022 by 1001 Tracklist; Artist to watch in 2022 by Billboard; Emerging Artist You Need to Hear by DJ Mag and rising star by Pete Tong on Radio 1. HoneyLuv has gained support from the likes of Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, Kevin Saunderson, Seth Troxler, Maya Jane Coles, Loco Dice, Idris Elba and more, and performed at some of the most important venues and festivals in the touring scene such as, Coachella, EDC, Brooklyn Mirage, Ushuaia, The Beams, Space Miami, Factory 93 skyline and many more.

HoneyLuv remains steadfast in her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion within the electronic music community. Through her own label and party series, she seeks to uplift and amplify the voices of women and queer BIPOC artists, forging a path towards a more equitable and vibrant future.

With her boundless creativity, infectious spirit, and unwavering dedication, HoneyLuv stands as a beacon of inspiration, proving that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible, from the heartland to the headliner.

Comments