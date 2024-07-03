Caribbean Music Awards Honor Marcia Griffiths, Alison Hinds, Cedella Marley & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Caribbean Elite Group has unveiled the night's highest honors for the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards. These honors are given based on a rigorous selection process that considers the artists' impact on the Caribbean music scene, their profound cultural contributions, and their overall career achievements. This year, women have taken all three honors.

The esteemed Marcia Griffiths will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Alison Hinds will be honored with the Elite Icon Award, and Cedella Marley will receive the Legacy Award. "The recognition of women in this year’s awards underscores the importance of their contributions to our culture and heritage. Their voices are vital to the vibrancy of Caribbean music." – Caribbean Elite Group

The legendary Marica Griffiths has a decade-spanning career that continues to flourish to new heights. She is recognized for her critically acclaimed songs "I Shall Sing," "All My Life," holds the record for highest-selling single by a female reggae singer of all time with her rendition of "Electric Boogie," and is widely known as a vocalist for the I-Threes collective who supported Bob Marley with backing vocals. Alison Hinds, known as the "Queen of Soca" for her impact on the genre, has become synonymous with Caribbean culture for her breakout hit singles "Fuluma," "Roll It Gyal," and more. Her musical contributions have since become embedded within the D.N.A. of Caribbean carnivals worldwide. 3x Grammy-winner, philanthropist, and more, Cedella Marley continues to persevere and enrich the heritage of Caribbean culture through music and social responsibility to fashion, arts, and beyond. The prestigious honors to each of the world-renowned, highly acclaimed artists will recognize the robust achievements of each artist unequivocally, with more honors set to be announced within the coming weeks.

Since its inception last year, the "Caribbean Music Awards'' has been a platform to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the Caribbean and honor the artists who have contributed to its evolution. For the inaugural 2023 event last year, Buju Banton received the first honors of the night with a Humanitarian Award, which highlighted the invaluable efforts of his philanthropic foundation, the 'Buju Banton Foundation.' Kes delivered a heartwarming speech honoring Trinidadian artist David Rudder with an Elite Calypso Music Award honor. Carel Pedre saluted and honored the late Mikaben with a Kompa Music Award honor. Morgan Heritage welcomed a special tribute to Beres Hammond, which included performances by Dexta Daps, Kranium, Toni-Ann Singh, and Romain Virgo. Hammond was officially honored with the Elite Icon Award by the president of V.P. Records, Chris Chin. Furthermore, DJ Stephen and Doug E. Fresh welcomed an honor to Machel Montano with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dexta Daps leads the Caribbean Music Awards 2024 nominations with eight outstanding nods. Click HERE for the complete "Caribbean Music Awards" 2024 nominees list. The celebration of the nominees will peak at a star-studded event on Thursday, August 29, at King Theatre, where music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike will come together to honor the extraordinary talents and tracks that have graced this prestigious list.

For the latest updates and information about the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards, visit CaribMusicAwards.com and follow the platform on Instagram @CaribMusicAwards @CaribbeanEliteMagazine. We encourage you to join the conversation, share your thoughts, and stay updated with the latest news about the event on our social media platforms.

About the Caribbean Music Awards

The Caribbean Music Awards celebrates the exceptional talent, creativity, and impact of Caribbean music. It recognizes outstanding artists, producers, and industry professionals who have significantly contributed to the Caribbean music landscape.

Comments