Calling All Captains Premieres 'Tailspin'

Pop-punk/post-hardcore band Calling All Captains is eager to finally share their new song, "Tailspin," with the world. The track is premiering today, exclusively on Under The Radar.

"'Tailspin' is a song about falling deep into your own vices, consistently telling yourself you need to change, but struggling with the real pain that comes with healing," the band shares. "This is the first song we've released in over two years and it features Connor's voice upfront and personal, adding a new element to the music."

Calling All Captains is Luc Gauthier (vocals), Brad Bremner (guitar), Connor Dawkins (guitar), Nick Malychuk (bass), and Tim Wilson (drums). The band's unique sound allows them to dip their toes in both the pop-punk and post-hardcore realms using poppy instrumental elements with a punk-like, aggressive vocal style. After their initial plans were halted in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, the band was able to work with producer Quinn Cyrankiewicz, who also worked on their debut EP, Nothing Grows Here, to record "Tailspin."

Calling All Captains has a fluid dynamic where each member holds an untold responsibility for writing and being an asset to the band. Luc and Connor are the primary songwriters. Brad focuses on the technical elements. Tim concentrates on the beat, and Nick envisions how the songs will perform live and which technical aspects will draw the crowds in. According to Luc, this collaboration "allows the song to be relatable and personable to each member of the band."

"Tailspin" is an energetic and emotional track that perfectly highlights the seamless collaboration of all of the members. Connor joins Luc on vocals and takes over a verse to add even more depth to an already technical track. To put it simply, "we didn't want any lull points," Brad stated. This hard hitting song is an exciting new track for the group, and will leave the listener wanting more Calling All Captains.

Watch the video here: