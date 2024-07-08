Caleb Hearn to Release Debut LP; Shares New Single 'Last Breath'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based singer-songwriter Caleb Hearn continues to captivate audiences with his soulful storytelling and heartfelt melodies. Following the remarkable success of his 2024 single “Little Bit Better,” which garnered over 10M streams within its first month, Hearn now shares his new single, “Last Breath.” This release also serves as the announcement of his highly anticipated debut album, Left on McKinney, out September 6th.

Caleb Hearn’s songs have always reflected his personal experiences, telling stories of heartbreak, joy, and everything in between. “Last Breath” is a delicate piano ballad that showcases Hearn's ability to once again weave genuine emotions into his music. The song emanates a sweetly hopeful spirit, a testament to Hearn's lyrical prowess and musical sensitivity. Written for his fiancée, the track exudes eternal love and vulnerability.

Co-written with singer-songwriter Charlie Oriain and co-written/produced by Colin Foote & Alex Borel (Dean Lewis, Matt Hansen), Caleb Hearn shares this about “Last Breath,” “Alex Borel came up with a beautiful chord progression and then the melodies came easily after that. I was heavily influenced by my own relationship with my fiancé Michal Leah. I wanted to write a song that confessed this unconditional love for her and match it to a beautiful melody to complement that.”

With the forthcoming Left on McKinney, Hearn dives deeper into his artistry, offering listeners an uncompromising transparency and a sharpened impact in his storytelling. Each track on the album promises to reflect Hearn's journey and growth as an artist, capturing moments of introspection, love, hope, and as well as many of the more daunting aspects of growing up.

“Last Breath” follows the 2024 singles, “If It Wasn’t for You,” “Klonopin,” and “Little Bit Better.” The darkly charged “If It Wasn’t for You” delves into the more painful dimensions of love and romance. Blurring the lines of moody soul-pop and a folky ballad, “Klonopin” has Caleb shedding light on his struggle with panic disorder. It was accompanied by a music video directed by Adam Rioux (Chelsea Cutler, Justus Bennetts). “Little Bit Better,” the heartfelt collaboration with NYC based singer-songwriter, ROSIE, is a testament to the power of meaningful connections and the impact one person can have on another's life. The track landed on esteemed Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday, Pop Rising, New Pop Picks, Fresh & Chill, Folk Pop, Chill Pop, and more. The track also landed press support from Sweety High, EUPHORIA., SHEESH, Melodic Magazine, and more. It currently has over 30M streams.

After a slew of recent tour dates supporting the indie-folk trio Oliver Hazard, Caleb Hearn will head back on the road in September for his own headline tour starting in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 10th, along with a supporting slot opening for Gavin DeGraw. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12th at 10:00AM local time. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://www.calebhearnmusic.com.

With anticipation building for his debut album, Caleb Hearn continues to make his mark on the music scene, one heartfelt note at a time. Be sure to mark your calendars for the release of Left on McKinney on September 6th.

Tour Dates:

*supporting Gavin DeGraw

9/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

9/11 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

9/13 - Ames, IA @ Maintenance Shop

9/14 - La Crosse, WI @ Viterbo Fine Arts Center (solo)*

9/15 - Madison, WI @ WUD

9/17 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Left on McKinney Tracklisting:

1. Klonopin

2. Last Breath

3. Little Bit Better

4. If It Wasn’t for You

5. Warm Body

6. Get There When I Get There

7. Strangers Yet

8. Left On McKinney

Photo Credit: Tyler Krippaehne

