Cabaret And Concert Performer Travis Moser Throws It Back With New Single Release, 'I'll Be'

Cue up that episode of "Dawson's Creek," put on your best hemp necklace and grab a bottle of Sun-In! Travis Moser, a staple of the New York City cabaret scene, is throwing it back to 1998 with his brand new single, "I'll Be."

Edwin McCain's song "I'll Be" became an international smash when it hit the airwaves. Travis pays homage to the original, while giving his version a stripped down, cabaret room vibe. Justin Stoney joins Travis on guitar, piano and percussion.

"I'll Be" was recorded live at The Smooth Spot Recording Studio in Midtown Manhattan and is available on Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is streamed/sold! Check it out today along with all of the other Travis Moser albums and singles!

More About Travis Moser

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has packed houses and won acclaim for his solo shows in NYC and around the country. His most recent show, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, paid homage to the legendary goddess of music and debuted at NYC's famed The Green Room 42. Travis was joined by cabaret icons Molly Pope, Cathy Cervenka, Darly Glenn and Jack Bartholet, with a full band led by musical director, Drew Wutke. Travis' previous show, This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, debuted at the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below with special guest Samantha Shafer from Broadway's West Side Story, South Pacific, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Rocky - The Musical. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart celebrates one of the most prolific and legendary songwriting duos of all time. Travis Moser takes the audience on a journey through the Rodgers and Hart songbook, while offering backstage and personal stories about the songs and the shows from which they came. The show features new arrangements and mash-ups of some of Rodgers and Hart's most beloved songs. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart recently celebrated a 3rd return engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below!





