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COSMOSY Releases New Single "Give Me Love" Following Festival Performances

The Seoul-based group performed at major festivals including KCON LA 2026, where they covered BLACKPINK's "How You Like That.".

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COSMOSY Releases New Single

Seoul-based four-piece COSMOSY released a new single, 'Give Me Love,' on October 30, 2026. The track can be streamed here.

The band details that the song portrays love not as something to give, but something to possess. The keyword cosmosy brings to the forefront is 狂愛 (kyōai) - a love so intense it borders on madness. The track combines Korean, English, and Japanese, showcasing cosmosy's signature trilingual delivery.

Last month, they returned to Los Angeles to perform at the 2026 82WORLD: LA Festival and were highlighted in Billboard's '82WORLD: LA Best Moments.'

The group also appeared at KCON LA 2026, performing several fan favorites plus a cover of BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That'—a standout set for fans at one of the largest K-pop and culture festivals in North America.

Currently based in Seoul, the group officially debuted in April 2025 and have been expanding their global audience ever since. The four-piece—consisting of A'mei, Kamión, Himesha and De_hana—have accumulated over 140+ million views on YouTube and counting, and reached over 400k monthly listeners on Spotify following their official debut.

The group's most recent EP, ~ of the world ~, was released earlier this year blending a unique fusion of late '90s and early '00s J-R&B, J-hip-hop, house, J-Urban and futuristic sounds. Bridging the past and present, it tells the story of a failed attempt to control love.

Photo Credit: NTT DOCOMO Studio & Live Inc.

COSMOSY Releases New Single

COSMOSY Releases New Single


Photo Credit: NTT DOCOMO Studio & Live Inc.
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