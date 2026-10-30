COSMOSY Releases New Single "Give Me Love" Following Festival Performances

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Seoul-based four-piece COSMOSY released a new single, 'Give Me Love,' on October 30, 2026. The track can be streamed here.

The band details that the song portrays love not as something to give, but something to possess. The keyword cosmosy brings to the forefront is 狂愛 (kyōai) - a love so intense it borders on madness. The track combines Korean, English, and Japanese, showcasing cosmosy's signature trilingual delivery.

Last month, they returned to Los Angeles to perform at the 2026 82WORLD: LA Festival and were highlighted in Billboard's '82WORLD: LA Best Moments.'

The group also appeared at KCON LA 2026, performing several fan favorites plus a cover of BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That'—a standout set for fans at one of the largest K-pop and culture festivals in North America.

Currently based in Seoul, the group officially debuted in April 2025 and have been expanding their global audience ever since. The four-piece—consisting of A'mei, Kamión, Himesha and De_hana—have accumulated over 140+ million views on YouTube and counting, and reached over 400k monthly listeners on Spotify following their official debut.

The group's most recent EP, ~ of the world ~, was released earlier this year blending a unique fusion of late '90s and early '00s J-R&B, J-hip-hop, house, J-Urban and futuristic sounds. Bridging the past and present, it tells the story of a failed attempt to control love.

Photo Credit: NTT DOCOMO Studio & Live Inc.









Photo Credit: NTT DOCOMO Studio & Live Inc.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 14 Hrs 21 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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