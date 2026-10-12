CORMAE Signs WITH DC-JAM RECORDS; Releases EVERYTHING IS SO GREAT!

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CorMae has signed with DC-Jam Records and released its new album, EVERYTHING IS SO GREAT!. The band will also embark on its first DIY tour, heading west.

Tour Dates

10/24 - Bakersfield, CA - House Show

10/25 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman Street

10/27 - Roseburg, OR - The Rosebud Theatre

10/28 - Portland, OR - Turn! Turn! Turn!

10/29 - Olympia, WA - Wild Child

10/30 - Seattle, WA - Lucky Liquor

10/31 - Tacoma, WA - Sweat Lodge

11/1 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

11/2 - SLC, UT - The International

11/4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Thrasher's Bar

11/5 - Wichita, KS - Kirby's Beer Store

11/6 - Arlington, TX - Growl

11/12 - Austin, TX - Chess Club

Tracklist

Time Deleter

Mindst8

RUT

Credit Card? You Got It!

ADHD

BIGTIME

Tired

EVERYTHING IS SO GREAT! is available on Spotify and Bandcamp.

Photo Credit: @vicious_velma



Photo Credit: @vicious_velma

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