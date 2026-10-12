CORMAE Signs WITH DC-JAM RECORDS; Releases EVERYTHING IS SO GREAT!
The band will embark on its first DIY Sunny Side Tour heading west.
CorMae has signed with DC-Jam Records and released its new album, EVERYTHING IS SO GREAT!. The band will also embark on its first DIY tour, heading west.
Tour Dates
10/24 - Bakersfield, CA - House Show
10/25 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman Street
10/27 - Roseburg, OR - The Rosebud Theatre
10/28 - Portland, OR - Turn! Turn! Turn!
10/29 - Olympia, WA - Wild Child
10/30 - Seattle, WA - Lucky Liquor
10/31 - Tacoma, WA - Sweat Lodge
11/1 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
11/2 - SLC, UT - The International
11/4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Thrasher's Bar
11/5 - Wichita, KS - Kirby's Beer Store
11/6 - Arlington, TX - Growl
11/12 - Austin, TX - Chess Club
Tracklist
Time Deleter
Mindst8
RUT
Credit Card? You Got It!
ADHD
BIGTIME
Tired
EVERYTHING IS SO GREAT! is available on Spotify and Bandcamp.
Photo Credit: @vicious_velma
Photo Credit: @vicious_velma
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