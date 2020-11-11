CLO Releases Cover of 'Paranoid'

Watch the video below!

Emerging singer/songwriter CLO offers up today a live video for "Paranoid" captured pre-pandemic with her band at Los Angeles' iconic music studio Sunset Sound where Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and others have recorded legendary tracks. A cover of Kanye West's 2008 smash from his 808s & Heartbreak album, CLO brings her effortless blend of pop, soul and R&B to one of her favorite songs.

A rising starlet, CLO brings a fresh perspective to "Paranoid" with powerhouse vocals and a strong performance by her band. Drummer Jawann Blanchey rocked with Kanye during his Sunday Services, GRAMMY-winner Brandon Ferguson (H.E.R.) shreds guitar licks throughout the powerful cover and Clark Sims brings true funk with his thumping bass with Benzo Lombardo and Jace Holmes-Floyd adding spark on keys. The band is extremely tight on this track highlighting what to expect from a CLO performance which will be setting off once the world opens its doors to live music again.

"Paranoid has always been one of my favorites; the electric drum and the pop synths really move me," says CLO. "We think we have done it proud with a powerful in studio refresh."

California Bay Area native CLO's sound is a powerful blend of pop & soul that emerged organically growing up listening to greats like Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder. Her unapologetic and fearless streak lies in her appreciation for artists like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and her soul roots were solidified by her inspiration- Amy Winehouse. There is no doubt about it, CLO's message is power and strength through adversity. She writes with emotional fire. Secure in her thoughts. It's this confidence and years of training that led to CLO's transition to Los Angeles, where she was discovered by go-to pop-rock producer Warren Huart (The Fray, Colbie Caillat, James Blunt). The pair's synergy was instant resulting in first single "Blackout" released summer of 2020--a retro soul permission slip to fade out the madness, becoming stronger and smarter. Accompanied by a video by Nikko Lamere, the song received support from KROQ, LA WEEKLY, 1883 Magazine, Highlark and more.

Watch the video here:

