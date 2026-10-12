CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE to Perform LED ZEPPELIN II at Kravis Center

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced additional shows honoring two of the greatest classic rock bands of all time: Classic Albums Live performs Led Zeppelin II on December 31 to bring in the New Year, and the return of the Brian May-endorsed tribute One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works on May 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16, at 10 a.m. at kravis.org and at noon at the Box Office or by phone at 561.832.7469.

About Classic Albums Live

Classic Albums Live takes the greatest classic rock albums and recreates them live on stage—note for note, cut for cut.

'CAL are curators,' says founder Craig Martin. 'These albums are historic and stand the test of time and CAL honors these recordings and their fans by delivering performances that sound exactly like the records.'

To do this, CAL boasts an exceptional ensemble of performers, all of whom have graced music's elite stages and collaborated with industry icons both in studio and on stage.

'CAL is a modern-day orchestra,' Martin emphasizes, 'utilizing the highest-level players whose unique ability to focus and execute with precision is essential to authentically recreating these records.'

All the focus is on the music; there's no distracting costumes or bad impersonations. In 2023, CAL celebrated its 20th anniversary and has expanded its repertoire to include over 45 different records and delivers more than 200 performances annually across North America.

Each CAL show offers two distinct experiences: a faithful rendition of the chosen record in the first half, followed by a dynamic set featuring the artist's greatest hits.

'We pay homage to the album in the first half, then let loose with the hits in the second,' explains Martin. 'These albums and artists hold sacred places in people's hearts, and as fans ourselves, we aim to exceed expectations and deliver an unforgettable experience. It's this unwavering passion and dedication to authenticity that defines the very soul of CAL.'

About Gary Mullen & The Works

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN: A Tribute Performed By Gary Mullen & The Works returns with a brand-new show, paying homage to Queen's legendary 'Magic Tour,' their final tour with Freddie Mercury which was never played in the U.S. Complete with accurate costumes, staging, lighting and set list, this show is certainly 'A Kind Of Magic!'

For over 20 years, Gary Mullen & The Works have been performing their world-renowned ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN live concert, featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards, Jon Halliwell on drums and Alan McGeoch on bass guitar. The band will have you dancing in the aisles as they present the stage theatrics, showmanship and music of arguably the greatest rock band of all time: QUEEN! This isn't an ordinary tribute; this is a true rock 'n' roll experience!

In 2000, Gary Mullen won the U.K.'s most watched talent contest, ITV's 'Stars in Their Eyes' with his performance as Queen's iconic lead singer: Freddie Mercury. Mullen's embodiment of Freddie Mercury resulted in him gaining 864,838 landline votes in the show's 'Live Grand Final'. The number of fans who voted for Mullen was more than double that of the runner-up, thus setting the record number of votes in the history of the show. The year 2000 was the first season to use internet voting and due to the surge of votes for Mullen, ITV's servers crashed. His success garnered recognition from Queen guitarist Brian May who claimed, 'you certainly share with Freddie more than a likeness.'

Gary Mullen & The Works have performed for millions of people all over the world in over 20 countries, to sold out audiences in many of the same venues that Queen played. As of 2023, they are the most successful tribute band in France, playing in arenas to over 250,000 people within that year alone!

Classic Albums Live performs Led Zeppelin II — December 31

Thursday at 7 p.m.

Recorded in '69 just months after 'Zep I,' guitar solos, drum solos, Lord of the Rings references—Led Zeppelin II has it all. The album changed rock music. It's not heavy metal; it's a rock album that often sounds like blues and country. Each CAL show offers two distinct experiences: a faithful rendition of the chosen record in the first half, followed by a dynamic set featuring the artist's greatest hits.

Dreyfoos Hall

Tickets start at $40.25 including fees

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

One Night of Queen: A Tribute Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works — May 19

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN: A Tribute Performed By Gary Mullen & The Works returns with a brand-new show, paying homage to Queen's legendary 'Magic Tour,' their final tour with Freddie Mercury which was never played in the U.S. Complete with accurate costumes, staging, lighting and set list, this show is certainly 'A Kind Of Magic!' The band will have you dancing in the aisles as they present the stage theatrics, showmanship and music of arguably the greatest rock band of all time: QUEEN! This isn't an ordinary tribute; this is a true rock 'n' roll experience!

Dreyfoos Hall

Tickets start at $40.25 including fees

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is one of South Florida's premier performing arts centers located in Downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992 the Kravis Center has hosted the finest in live entertainment featuring internationally acclaimed artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway and more. Since opening its doors, the Kravis Center has welcomed millions of students to its comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in a variety of workshops, classes and special events, as well as free and reduced-price tickets to those who might not otherwise have the chance to experience live performances. For information, visit kravis.org

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