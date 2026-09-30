Photos: THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Releases Led Zeppelin Cover With Visualizer

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the collaboration between guitarist and songwriter Josh Rand (Stone Sour) and vocalist Casandra Carson (Paralandra, Casandra's Crossing) — has unveiled a cover of Led Zeppelin's 'Immigrant Song,' out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Josh Rand comments: 'Like 'Call Me,' we never planned to release 'Immigrant Song.' In 2019, we moved into a new house, with a new home studio. Really, the music was all put together with me just messing around with the vintage gear I had. Once I started working with Casandra, I asked her if she wanted to take a shot at this for the fun of it.'

Casandra Carson also states: 'Ironically, the first time I remember hearing 'Immigrant Song' was in Shrek the Third, haha!! The second I heard Snow White sing that Viking war cry, my soul and my senses lit up like I'd been struck by lightning. My dad told me it was a song by Led Zeppelin, and I became as obsessed as a kid who just tried chocolate for the first time. I couldn't get enough. Years later, when I started performing in bands, 'Immigrant Song' remained at the top of my list of songs I wanted to cover. It was only fitting that I would suggest it to Josh, as well, when we first began working together. I guess now I'll have to watch Shrek the Third again to celebrate our new release.'

Born from a shared musical vision and an undeniable creative chemistry, THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT represents a fresh and compelling artistic union. While Rand had long envisioned launching a female-fronted project, it wasn't until 2020 - when a mutual connection introduced him to Carson - that the idea truly began to take shape. What started as an exploratory collaboration quickly evolved into something far more meaningful, laying the groundwork for a project driven by purpose and artistic synergy.

Musically, THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT fuses Rand's signature heavy riffs and affinity for strong melodic hooks with Carson's commanding and versatile vocal delivery. Drawing inspiration from classic metal, thrash, and progressive influences, the project channels the raw energy and spirit that first inspired Rand to pick up the guitar, while offering Carson the opportunity to explore new sonic and emotional territories. Over time, the band has crafted a distinct sound that balances intensity with accessibility, underpinned by a natural creative partnership. Their material reflects a thoughtful and organic development process, allowing ideas to evolve freely and cohesively.

Lyrically, THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT sets itself apart by venturing beyond traditional rock themes, embracing broader narratives and concepts. Their songs often draw from history, social issues, and real-world tensions, exploring themes such as empowerment, resistance, and societal challenges. This approach adds depth and substance to their music, complementing its powerful sonic foundation.

Line Up

Casandra Carson - Vocals

Josh Rand - Guitar

Photo Credit: Ryan Berrier











Line Up: Casandra Carson - Vocals Josh Rand - Guitar FOLLOW THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT:



Photo Credit: Ryan Berrier

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