CIVIC Set New Album 'Chrome Dipped,' Share First Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australia’s CIVIC has announced the May 30 release of their third album, Chrome Dipped, via ATO Records. Willing to break free from the raw, distinctly Australian punk rock blueprint of Future Forecast (2021) and Taken By Force (2023) — an album praised by Mojo with four stars and hailed by NME as “a blunt, muscly rock record that’s constantly on edge” — CIVIC push themselves into fresh creative territory with Chrome Dipped. Marking a bold shift from their signature sound, the LP finds the band exploring new sonic territory while maintaining their sharp intensity.

Ahead of the album, CIVIC has the first taste of this new sound via the self-titled lead single “Chrome Dipped.” The track blends gritty, swaggering riffs with a driving relentless energy and the band share, “‘Chrome Dipped’ is about finding human emotion and a world that’s hurling towards complete reliance on the machine.”

In support of Chrome Dipped CIVIC will embark on a North American tour this Spring. The dates kick off with a two night run at Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival in Las Vegas on May 24 and 25. Following that the band will headline shows in, among other markets, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York City and Toronto. Next month they are the support for Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter on a tour of Australia and this summer they head to The UK and Europe. Tickets are on-sale here and all dates are listed below.

North American Tour Dates

5/24 & 5/25 - Punk Rock Bowling - Las Vegas, NV

5/28 - Holland Project - Reno, NV

5/30 - The Vera Project - Seattle, WA

5/31 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

6/3 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

6/6 - The Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

6/7 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

6/11 - Pearl Street - Washington, DC

6/12 - Foto Club - Philadelphia, PA

6/13 - TV Eye - New York, NY

6/14 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston,. Ma

6/16 - The Baby G - Toronto, ON

6/17 - The Sanctuary - Hamtramck (Detroit), MI

6/18 - Schubas - Chicago, IL

6/19 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Australian Tour Dates

4/5 - Festival Hall - Melbourne, AU *

4/6 - Hindley Street Music Hall - Adelaide, AU *

4/8 - Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, AU *

4/9 - Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, AU *

4/11 - Fremantle Prison - Fremantle, AU *

UK/EU Tour Dates

6/24 - Dabadaba - San Sebastian, ES

6/25 - El Sol - Madrid, ES

6/26 - Loco Club - Valencia, ES

6/27 - Upload - Barcelona, ES

6/28 - Helldorado - Vitoria, ES

6/30 - Freakout Club - Bologna, IT

7/1 - Punkadeka Preview @ Magnolia - Milan, IT

7/3 - Voodoo - Belfast, UK

7/4 - Workmans Cellar - Dublin, IE

7/5 - Luca Records & Skate Shop - Waterford, IE

7/6 - Kasbah - Limerick, IE

7/8 - Gullivers - Manchester, UK

7/9 - Moth Club - London, UK

7/10 - 2000 Trees Festival - Cheltenham, UK

7/12 - Sjock Festival - Antwerp, BE

7/13 - Ratinger Hof - Dusseldorf, DE

7/14 - Privatclub - Berlin, DE

7/15 - Goldener Salon @ Hafenklang - Hamburg, DE

7/18 - Ravnedalen Live - Kristiansand, NO

7/19 - Bukta Festival - Tromso, NO (with DJ set that night)

7/24 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

7/25 - Supersonic - Paris, FR

7/26 & 7/27 - Binic Folk Blues Festival - Binic, FR﻿

*Support for Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter

Photo credit: Marcus Coblyn

Comments