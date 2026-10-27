Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CIGARETTES @ SUNSET to Launch 2027 U.S. Tour Starting February
The North Carolina five-piece will perform across multiple U.S. venues with general ticket sales beginning this week.
Appalachian rock band Cigarettes @ Sunset announced a series of 2027 U.S. headline dates. The run will kick off on February 4 at WAVE in Wichita, KS and include shows at Variety in Atlanta, GA (3/27) and Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY (4/2). Cigarettes @ Sunset will wrap up the outing on May 1 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN.
The artist ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 28, at 10:00 AM local time at cigarettesatsunset.com/tour. The general onsale will begin Friday, October 30, at 10:00 AM local time. Visit cigarettesatsunset.com/tour for additional details.
The five-piece band, which performed at Strummingbird Festival in Australia earlier this month, resumes its current U.S. headline tour this week with shows in Lawrence, KS and Stillwater, OK. Cigarettes @ Sunset will also be rejoining Dexter and The Moonrocks as support on their upcoming tour, which includes two-night stands at Emo's Austin (11/19 and 11/20) and New York City's Webster Hall (12/5 and 12/6).
Cigarettes @ Sunset are among the most vital new Southern voices in rock, delivering a one-of-a-kind sound they call 'Appalachian possum rock' — a visceral collision of Americana, indie-rock and Appalachian folk, fueled by a potent dose of punk spirit. Hailing from the small North Carolina town of Boone, which was deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene in 2024, bandmates Garrett Dellinger (rhythm guitar, lead vocals), Wells Whitman (bass, backing vocals), Ethan Moore (drums), Sarah Vann (violin, vocals) and Ryland Bagbey (lead guitar) forged their sublimely rowdy sound by playing countless backyard gigs. They expanded their grassroots following by self-booking 100+ shows in 2024 and joining Dexter and The Moonrocks on an extensive U.S. tour in 2025.
On the heels of the breakout success of 'Pavement,' a track that's amassed more than five million streams on Spotify alone, Cigarettes @ Sunset made their Lost Highway Records debut in March 2026 with Possum Rock — a blistering six-song EP that included such momentum-building standouts as 'My Fix.' The band launched a new chapter with a series of recent singles that include 'Carolina Shakedown,' 'Gasoline' and 'Appalachian Raised.'
Tour Dates
2027
2/4 – Wichita, KS – WAVE
2/5 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown (KF)
2/18 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
2/19 – Anderson, SC – Wendell's (Indoor)
3/19 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
3/20 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
3/21 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater
3/23 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood
3/26 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
3/27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety
3/30 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
3/31 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
4/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
4/6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall
4/7 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry
4/9 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
4/10 – Greenville, NC – State Theatre
4/21 – Columbus, OH – Bluestone
4/22 – Detroit, MI – Shelter
4/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
4/24 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's
4/28 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note
5/1 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
2026
10/29 — Lawrence, KS — The Bottleneck
10/30 — Stillwater, OK — Tumbleweed Dance Hall
10/31 — Dallas, TX — The Bomb Factory *
11/1 — Little Rock, AR — Revolution Music Room
11/3 — Fayetteville, AR — George's Majestic Lounge
11/5 — Birmingham, AL — WorkPlay Theatre
11/6 — Chattanooga, TN — The Parlour at The Signal
11/7 — Greenville, SC — Radio Room Greenville
11/12 — Baton Rouge, LA — Chelsea's Live
11/13 — Oxford, MS — Proud Larry's
11/14 — Jackson, MS — Duling Hall
11/19 — Austin, TX — Emo's Austin *
11/20 — Austin, TX — Emo's Austin *
11/21 — San Antonio, TX — Stable Hall *
11/28 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom *
11/29 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection *
12/1 — Fort Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre *
12/2 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom *
12/4 — Boston, MA — House of Blues *
12/5 — New York, NY — Webster Hall *
12/6 — New York, NY — Webster Hall *
12/9 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring *
12/12 — Louisville, KY — Paristown Hall *
12/13 — St Louis, MO — The Pageant *
12/14 — Springfield, MO — The Regency Live *
12/17 — Denver, CO — The Mission Ballroom *
12/18 — Colorado Springs, CO — Phil Long Center *
* supporting Dexter and The Moonrocks
Photo Credit: Cooper Burchett
Photo Credit: Cooper Burchett
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