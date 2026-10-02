DEXTER AND THE MOONROCKS Release Debut Album FRIENDS THAT I DON'T LIKE

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Dexter and The Moonrocks have released their debut full-length album Friends That I Don't Like via Severance Records/Big Loud Rock. The 14-track album arrives featuring the band's breakout hit 'Freakin' Out,' as well as recent standout tracks 'It's A Lot,' 'If You Could Talk,' and '12 Steps' (feat. Treaty Oak Revival). Also included on the debut is Dexter and The Moonrocks' highly anticipated collaboration with country star Avery Anna, 'Why Don't You Say So,' which is available alongside the release of its official music video.

Friends That I Don't Like packs a sonic punch that confidently announces Dexter and The Moonrocks as a rock group with tremendous staying power. The album embraces a bold, rock-forward sound, built around raw energy, guitar-driven melodies, driving rhythms, and a clear sense of momentum. Balancing the grit and attitude of rock-grunge with the band's distinctive sound, the collection showcases Dexter and The Moonrocks at their most dynamic and electrifying. Influenced by their West Texas roots, the band's first full-length project is as much a reflection of where they've been as it is a glimpse of where they're headed—and the trajectory is undeniably upward. Emerging from anger but finding defiance, Friends That I Don't Like sees a band regaining control through music that is a confident declaration of their artistry and their most self-assured body of work yet.

'We've been waiting a long time to do an album. We always knew the moment had to be perfect for us to do it, and the timing couldn't be better,' says guitarist Ryan Anderson. 'The making of it was the most fun the four of us ever had, and I think you can hear it in the songs. This collection of tunes is the most 'ourselves' we have ever been, and we couldn't be more proud of it. It's pure, unadulterated Dexter.'

To celebrate the release of Friends That I Don't Like, Dexter and The Moonrocks will take the stage for a sold-out, free album release show at Cooks Garage in Lubbock, TX tonight. The highly anticipated event sold out within 24 hours, bringing fans together for a special night in the band's West Texas stomping grounds. The event will feature motocross, a skating ramp, a mud pit, vendors and food trucks, with performances from Cole Barnhill and Kody West. Dexter and The Moonrocks will cap off the night by performing Friends That I Don't Like in its entirety for the first time, marking a fitting celebration of the band's debut full-length album.

The album arrives amidst the explosive success of the band's breakout hit 'Freakin' Out.' The song marked their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, rising to #33 in just a month and propelling the band to #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. The track spent three consecutive weeks at #1 at Alt Radio and has now logged 21 weeks in the Top 10, in addition to spending five weeks at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. Dubbed 'song of the year' by Hits Magazine and described as 'triumphant' by The New York Times, the song amassed more than 300 million global streams in just a few months.

The success of 'Freakin' Out' has also translated into a string of career firsts for Dexter and The Moonrocks, including the song's RIAA Platinum certification and their late-night performance debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Over the past few months they've played door-busting, packed-house shows across the country on their nearly sold-out headline tour, including an electric night at The Palladium in Los Angeles this past weekend. In addition to playing select support dates for Shinedown and Turnpike Troubadours, Dexter and The Moonrocks brought their Western Space Grunge to the festival stage at Rocklahoma, and this weekend they will play a special slot on the lineup at Austin City Limits, followed by a set at Strummingbird Festival later this month. All tour dates can be found on the band's website.

1. Don't Wanna Be High

2. Mull It Over

3. Said What I Said

4. Why Don't You Say So (feat. Avery Anna)

5. It's A Lot

6. Complacent

7. Let It Hurt

8. 12 Steps (feat. Treaty Oak Revival)

9. Under The Weather

10. Space Invader

11. If You Could Talk

12. Freakin' Out

13. Embarrassing

14. Outro (Is DeMar DeRozan Dexter?)

About Dexter and The Moonrocks

They dreamed of being pool cleaners their entire lives. Instead, Dexter and The Moonrocks ended up being one of alternative rock's most undeniable breakout acts. In barely five years, the Abilene, TX quartet unassumingly went from playing a local watering hole for less than 50 people to cracking the Billboard Hot 100, going mega-viral multiple times, and selling out shows nationwide. Their patented 'Western Space Grunge' tears down genre walls and builds timeless tunes on top of the rubble. Following success with 'Western Space Grunge' and 'Sad in Carolina,' the group dropped two EPs in 2025 – Happy to Be Here EP and Donkey Flats EP. In 2026, 'Freakin' Out' shot them into the stratosphere, marking their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, rising to #33 in just a month. They landed at #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart, reeled in over 300 million global streams, and skyrocketed to No.1 at Alternative Radio.

Photo Credit: Derek Hockemeyer | Hi-res photos



Photo Credit: Derek Hockemeyer | Hi-res photos

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