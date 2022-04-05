CHAMBER ORCHESTRA of New York Announces Two Upcoming Performances in NYC

Chamber Orchestra of New York, under the direction of Salvatore Di Vittorio, has some exciting performances planned in the next two months that our Broadwayworld readers will like to know about. This premier ensemble, that was established in 2006, advances the careers of extraordinary young artists. The orchestra presents works that bridge the classical and modern traditions. Internationally recognized for its championing of the Italian repertoire, Chamber Orchestra of New York aims to cultivate a wider audience for the future of classical music.



-On Friday, April 22 at 7:30 - Chamber Orchestra of New York will perform in the DiMenna Center's Cary Hall. They will be celebrating the orchestra's next Naxos recording of Respighi's music with a festive evening featuring Respighi's mezzo songs, including the Tre Liriche (Three Art Songs) and Il Lamento di Arianna (Ariadne's Lament) - both critical editions by Di Vittorio. This special event performance will be videotaped before a live audience surrounding the orchestra. The artists for the evening include Salvatore Di Vittorio, conductor and Alessandra Visentin, contralto. The program is a short musical program with selections from their Naxos recording. For tickets, visit: https://chamberorchestraofnewyork.org/product/vip-concert-tickets/.

Note: Proof of vaccination required upon entry at The DiMenna Center. Booster not required.

-On Friday, May 27 at 7:30 pm - Chamber Orchestra of New York will perform in Carnegie Hall's Weill Hall. Their Carnegie series closing concert begins with Di Vittorio's own Villa d'Este a Tivoli, from an earlier world premiere at The Morgan Museum. Respighi Prize winning guitarist Flavio Nati will perform Castelnuovo-Tedesco's first Guitar Concerto, and the program ends with Copland's Appalachian Spring. For tickets to this performance, visit: https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2022/05/27/chamber-orchestra-of-new-york-0730pm.

For more information on Chamber Orchestra of New York and to learn about future performances, please visit: https://chamberorchestraofnewyork.org/.

Photo Credit: Chamber Orchestra of New York, Photo by Nanette Melville