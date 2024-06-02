Grammy Winner James Worthy Releases New Single 'Your Heart'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award Recording Artist, Producer, and Songwriter James Worthy returns with his latest single, "Your Heart," offering listeners a glimpse into the complexities of navigating relationships amidst the allure of Hollywood. Produced in collaboration with Ronell Sessoms and co-produced by Worthy himself, the track dives into the intricacies of love and temptation with a captivating blend of R&B and hip-hop influences.

Worthy's motivation for crafting "Your Heart" stems from his desire to convey the challenges of maintaining authenticity in a relationship while immersed in the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. Drawing from personal experiences, he skillfully intertwines introspective lyricism with infectious melodies, creating a sonic journey that resonates with audiences on a profound level.

Highlighted by Worthy's signature smooth delivery, "Your Heart" stands out not only for its impeccable production but also for its relatable narrative. With lines like "I got my top down riding down the street, Worthy written right across the tee, She love it when I pull the gear and speed, diamond chain hanging off of me", Worthy effortlessly encapsulates the allure of the fast-paced lifestyle neighboring against the desire for genuine connection.

As the first single from his upcoming EP "Cups Of Koffee" "Your Heart" sets the stage for a project that promises to further showcase Worthy's versatility and artistry. The song officially releases May 31st, 2024. Keep an eye out for James Worthy as he continues to carve his path as a Grammy-nominated musician and the visionary CEO of Humble Sound Records.

More information about James Worthy, and the single can be found on his platforms below.

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/kingjamesworthy

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/jamesworthymusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kingjamesworthy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingjamesworthymusic

SoundCloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/jamesworthymusic

Purchase/Stream "Your Heart"

https://song.link/YourHeart

