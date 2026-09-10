CASPIAN to Release Self-Titled Album After Six-Year Hiatus

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Caspian is returning with its sixth album, Caspian, out Oct. 16 via Wax Bodega, following a six-year recording hiatus for the acclaimed post-rock band from Beverly, Mass.

The album's introduction is 'Remain,' a nine-minute track described as a sweeping study in tension and release. A short film created by Luke Webster Brown and Elijah Sussman accompanies the track's arrival.

'Our sixth full length album isn't particularly uncharted sonic territory for the band but rather a process of self-discovery and coming to terms with the decisions we've made and the people we are,' Philip Jamison explains. 'Caspian revives musical pledges established over 22 years ago, forgotten somewhere along the way but rediscovered here, hopefully, in the form of structural simplicity, approachable melodic sensibilities and being ruthlessly direct as possible with our own emotions. In a culture that shows no signs of slowing down, we find these core tenants more important than ever and it's our hope that they're put to the best use we are collectively capable of. We did this record for the 5 of us.'

The band recorded the 39-minute, six-song album in the spring of this year with producer Brett Romnes (Hot Mulligan, The Movielife), drawing from the musical vocabulary the band spent two decades developing while resisting the urge to reinvent themselves for reinvention's sake. Evocative melodies, dense textures, swelling crescendos, and crushing heaviness remain central to Caspian's sound, but on Caspian, the band finds new possibilities within those familiar contours, letting patience, repetition, and instinct carry as much weight as surprise.

Album pre-orders, including several limited-edition vinyl variants and CDs, are available now at waxbodega.com/collections/caspian.

A pair of U.S. tour performances have been simultaneously announced, with Caspian playing Dec. 3 at Saint Vitus (Brooklyn) and Dec. 4 at The Paradise (Boston). Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 12 noon eastern via Caspian.band. A UK/EU tour precedes the U.S. outings, with the band launching the two-week tour on Oct. 15.

Caspian is Philip Jamieson (guitar, synth), Calvin Joss (guitar), Jonny Ashburn (guitar), Jani Zubkovs (bass), and Justin Forrest (drums).

Tracklist

1. Hiraeth

2. Far Country

3. Remain

4. A Great Fire

5. No One Left to Tell

6. Waltz for the End

Tour Dates

October 15 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club

October 16 Manchester, UK Academy 2

October 17 Glasgow, UK Art School

October 18 Bristol, UK The Fleece

October 19 Paris, FR Trabendo

October 20 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje

October 21 Cologne, DE Gebäude 9

October 22 Wisebaden, DE Schlachthof Wiesbaden

October 23 Dresden, DE Beatpol

October 24 Prague, CZ Rock Café

October 25 Vienna, AT Flex

October 26 Ljubljana, SI Kino Šiška

October 27 Milan, IT Circolo Magnolia

October 28 Breda, NL Mess

October 29 London, UK Electric Ballroom

October 30 Dublin, IE Opium

October 31 Galway, IE Roisin Dubh

December 3 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

December 4 Boston, MA The Paradise

Photo Credit: Jordan Butcher



Photo Credit: Jordan Butcher

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