CASPIAN to Release Self-Titled Album After Six-Year Hiatus
The Beverly, Massachusetts band recorded the 39-minute, six-song album with producer Brett Romnes.
Caspian is returning with its sixth album, Caspian, out Oct. 16 via Wax Bodega, following a six-year recording hiatus for the acclaimed post-rock band from Beverly, Mass.
The album's introduction is 'Remain,' a nine-minute track described as a sweeping study in tension and release. A short film created by Luke Webster Brown and Elijah Sussman accompanies the track's arrival.
'Our sixth full length album isn't particularly uncharted sonic territory for the band but rather a process of self-discovery and coming to terms with the decisions we've made and the people we are,' Philip Jamison explains. 'Caspian revives musical pledges established over 22 years ago, forgotten somewhere along the way but rediscovered here, hopefully, in the form of structural simplicity, approachable melodic sensibilities and being ruthlessly direct as possible with our own emotions. In a culture that shows no signs of slowing down, we find these core tenants more important than ever and it's our hope that they're put to the best use we are collectively capable of. We did this record for the 5 of us.'
The band recorded the 39-minute, six-song album in the spring of this year with producer Brett Romnes (Hot Mulligan, The Movielife), drawing from the musical vocabulary the band spent two decades developing while resisting the urge to reinvent themselves for reinvention's sake. Evocative melodies, dense textures, swelling crescendos, and crushing heaviness remain central to Caspian's sound, but on Caspian, the band finds new possibilities within those familiar contours, letting patience, repetition, and instinct carry as much weight as surprise.
Album pre-orders, including several limited-edition vinyl variants and CDs, are available now at waxbodega.com/collections/caspian.
A pair of U.S. tour performances have been simultaneously announced, with Caspian playing Dec. 3 at Saint Vitus (Brooklyn) and Dec. 4 at The Paradise (Boston). Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 12 noon eastern via Caspian.band. A UK/EU tour precedes the U.S. outings, with the band launching the two-week tour on Oct. 15.
Caspian is Philip Jamieson (guitar, synth), Calvin Joss (guitar), Jonny Ashburn (guitar), Jani Zubkovs (bass), and Justin Forrest (drums).
Tracklist
1. Hiraeth
2. Far Country
3. Remain
4. A Great Fire
5. No One Left to Tell
6. Waltz for the End
Tour Dates
October 15 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club
October 16 Manchester, UK Academy 2
October 17 Glasgow, UK Art School
October 18 Bristol, UK The Fleece
October 19 Paris, FR Trabendo
October 20 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje
October 21 Cologne, DE Gebäude 9
October 22 Wisebaden, DE Schlachthof Wiesbaden
October 23 Dresden, DE Beatpol
October 24 Prague, CZ Rock Café
October 25 Vienna, AT Flex
October 26 Ljubljana, SI Kino Šiška
October 27 Milan, IT Circolo Magnolia
October 28 Breda, NL Mess
October 29 London, UK Electric Ballroom
October 30 Dublin, IE Opium
October 31 Galway, IE Roisin Dubh
December 3 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus
December 4 Boston, MA The Paradise
Photo Credit: Jordan Butcher
Photo Credit: Jordan Butcher