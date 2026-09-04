Photos: Harrison Gordon Releases Sophomore Album BLISS Via Hopeless Records

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Harrison Gordon has released its sophomore record, BLISS, via Hopeless Records. The Illinois-raised punk rock band's new album is an attempt to define what 'bliss' truly means, born out of a period spent chasing it in video games and beer before waking up to the realization that Harrison Gordon wanted something more.

Photo Credit: Chris Malchow



























That reckoning comes into focus on 'Sight of Blood,' where the comedown gives way to a different kind of wake-up call confronting who and what was lost along the way. 'I had a two-week period where every night, I'd have the same nightmare about people who weren't in my life anymore. Not even the individuals I'd burned or who'd burned me, just the friends who aren't around anymore,' shares Harrison Gordon. 'After a few nights I grew convinced that I had probably pushed them away at some point. The fact I was having nightmares about them dying was proof to me that I was 'entirely too much.''

Previous singles off the new record also leaned into themes of self-doubt and vulnerability. Most recently, the band put out 'Like Me Less' with a music video directed by Tades Sanville of Hot Mulligan and Alex Scalzo-Brown. Earlier in the summer, they released the raw and lyrically self-aware 'Pretty' and the infectious, tongue-in-cheek track, 'Not Working! Not Working!'

Even as the band has graduated to larger stages alongside State Champs, Hot Mulligan, and Arm's Length, its DNA remains rooted in the DIY scene where it built its reputation. The band's songs are built for catharsis and connection with shout-along anthems and big hooks that feel as communal as they do personal, turning anxiety, depression, and frustration into something loud, messy, and unifying. It's music that thrives in motion, whether that be sweaty rooms, blown-out speakers, or crowds screaming every word back to them. Sitting at the intersection of classic punk urgency and present-day emo vulnerability, the new record boasts a total of eleven tracks.

What began as a solo project for Harrison Gordon (the man) in 2020 eventually evolved into a full band, fueled by packed basement shows and viral TikTok videos introducing millions to the group's blend of heartland punk, emo and indie rock. Following the breakout success of the 2023 self-released debut The Yuppies Are Winning and 2025 Spring Break EP, the band could have spent its first release for Hopeless Records refining the formula that made it one of the genre's fastest-rising young acts. Instead, the sophomore LP, BLISS, embraces imperfection at every turn, capturing the abrasive dynamics and gritty authenticity of beloved second albums like Pinkerton and In Utero. This new record cements the band's reputation for urgent, emotionally charged songwriting and explosive live energy.

Harrison Gordon will tour this fall supporting the indie rock band Mom Jeans, with designated headlining shows in Pittsburgh, Akron, Chicago, Milwaukee, Omaha, Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Albuquerque. Tickets are on sale now at HarrisonGordon.store.

Tracklist

1. Weirdo

2. Milwaukee Josh

3. Like Me Less

4. Not Working! Not Working!

5. Pretty

6. Scab

7. Sight of Blood

8. Middle Name

9. Oh God (feat. Excuse Me Who Are You?)

10. Buffalo Jim

11. Bliss

Harrison Gordon Tour Dates Supporting Mom Jeans

9/6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Bottlerocket *

9/7 - Akron, OH - Musica *

9/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

9/10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

9/11 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

9/12 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

9/14 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

9/15 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

9/18 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

9/19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

9/22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

9/24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

9/25 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

10/8 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall %

10/11 - Milwaukee, WI - X Ray Arcade %

10/12 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge *

10/13 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino *

10/17 - Portland, OR - Roserland Theater

10/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/19 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

10/21 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

10/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

10/24 - Dallas, TX - AM/FM

10/25 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

10/27 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto

10/28 - Riverside, CA - RMA

10/30 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

10/31 - Fresno, CA - Tioga Sequoia Brewery

11/1 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

11/3 - Las Vegas, NV - Grey Witch *

11/4 - Albuquerque, NM - Backstage at Revel *

11/8 - St. Louis, MO - Duck Room *

*Designated Headline Show

%Designated Album Release Show



Photo Credit: Chris Malchow

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