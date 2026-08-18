WAKELEE Announces UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER LP, Shares New Song

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Brooklyn's WAKELEE will release their new album, UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER, on October 9 via Wax Bodega. The album is available to pre-order now.

The band also shared a new song and video today, 'Joyce Kilmer Service Area.'

Wakelee will tour this fall with Hot Mulligan, One Step Closer, and Riley.

Brooklyn's Wakelee didn't go into the writing of their new album expecting to come out with the defining statement of their career. Somewhere between piecemeal writing sessions, retreats to the Catskills, and learning to trust their instincts, they made the sort of emotionally-expansive and experimental record that most bands spend their entire careers trying to write.

Through lived-in songs, stadium-ready swells, atmospheric arrangements, and an affinity for the everyday details that can set a scene, UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER documents a band accepting that they may never be anything more than a work in progress. Sonically, UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER pulls from a myriad of influences like Jimmy Eat World, Hotline TNT, This Is Lorelei, Modest Mouse, Wilco, Momma, and even Aphex Twin to create something refreshingly unconcerned with genre orthodoxy. It's indie rock without the snobbery, emo without the tropes, alternative without the nostalgia bait.

Guided by longtime collaborator Zach Aumueller with additional production from Hot Mulligan guitarist Chris Freeman, UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER is out October 9 via Wax Bodega and available to pre-order now.

The album's lead single, 'Joyce Kilmer Service Area,' is out today. Driving guitars, a blistering chorus, the first d-beat in a wakelee song, and an undeniably fun bridge set the scene as they unpack the complexity of familial strain, and the emotional fallout that occurs when someone you love repeatedly struggles to hold themselves together. Named for a rest stop between NY and Philly, it captures what wakelee do best––balance urgency with that sort of reality-crushing weight, making even the most uncomfortable of conversations feel oddly cathartic.

Founded in 2019 by identical twin brothers Alex and David Bulmer, alongside bassist Elliot Shiang, wakelee spent their early years derailed by the COVID pandemic, nonetheless scraping together local shows and DIY tours while slowly finding their identity as a band. Their self-titled debut arrived in 2023, a collection Alex now calls 'scrappy' but still, captured the trio's raw potential and laid the groundwork for everything that followed. 2024's 'Criminal' and later, their 2025 Doghouse EP brought their musical vision into clearer focus: rather than chase intricate arrangements, the trio started prioritizing songs that felt immediate and lived-in.

That spirit runs into UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER, blending indie rock, emo, and alternative into something proudly its own. Its self-awareness is the product of years spent questioning, recalibrating and trying again. Wakelee approach these songs with a sense of maturity and patience that feels increasingly rare in a modern world that prioritizes overnight success over a steady, gradual grind.

Tracklist

Sundial

Yes It Does

Joyce Kilmer Service Area

Decision Tree

See It Now

Box Fan

Statue

I Will Get Out of Your Way

080808

Paella

Glitterbox

Tour Dates

October 30 - London, ON - London Music Hall

October 31 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

November 1 - Ottawa, ON - History

November 3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

November 4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

November 6 - Providence, RI - The Strand

November 7 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

November 9 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

November 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

November 11 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

November 13 - Miami, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell

November 14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

November 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour

November 17 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre

November 19 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

November 20 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

Photo Credit: Gabe Drechsler



Photo Credit: Gabe Drechsler

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