Photos: Luna Shadows Releases New Single "GUTSPILL"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Luna Shadows has released her new single 'gutspill.' On the track, the Los Angeles-based artist lets her feelings spill out in full color, pairing crunchy Midwest emo-inspired guitars with the dreamy electronic production and layered vocals that have become her signature.

Photo Credit: Frances Carter













Co-written and co-produced with Chris Freeman of Hot Mulligan, 'gutspill' takes a big swing at modern nostalgia, channeling the emotional immediacy and pop-punk energy of early-2000s alternative through Shadows' distinctly atmospheric lens.

''gutspill' is a song about when you fear your feelings are about to fall out like confetti,' Shadows says. 'You can try to hold them in or push them down, but ultimately, it's more fun to let them out. Do it just for the plot. It's a crush you can't confess, an overwhelming emotion you can't shake. It's an ode to saying what you mean, even if you have to turn it into poetry and put it in a song.'

The accompanying video, which features Freeman on guitar, offers a similarly playful departure from Shadows' typically more serious visual world. Drawing on the pop-punk aesthetics of the early 2000s, it also marks her first traditional band-style performance video. Shadows directed, produced, production designed, and edited the visual herself.

Luna Shadows writes and produces out of her bedroom in Los Angeles, shaping songs under the shade of the palms. Much like a spider, the singer-songwriter spins an ethereal web, pulling all the strings on her tracks. Each song: a layered and thoughtful production, and wholly her own. A classically trained pianist, Shadows began writing songs at eight years old and later attended LaGuardia High School as a vocal major before making her way to California.

She has spent the past decade carving out a space of her own in the alternative-pop landscape. With each new project, Luna Shadows continues to evolve her sound while remaining firmly in control of the world surrounding it. Her music has amassed more than 60 million streams, alongside press support from Billboard, NYLON, W Magazine, PAPER, Wonderland Magazine, and LADYGUNN. Outside of her solo work, Shadows has also worked as a songwriter, producer, and engineer for other artists, as well as composing and producing for video games.

With 'gutspill,' Shadows brings her lifelong relationship with alternative music to the forefront, leaning into a brighter, more playful side of her sound without losing the emotional depth that has long defined her work.



Photo Credit: Frances Carter

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...