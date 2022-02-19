CARD READER Debuts New Music Video for 'Reminder'

Long Island punk rockers Card Reader are back with a brand new music video "Reminder." Filmed in Milwaukee, WI, the music video is directed and produced by Interstate Music. The camera follows Card Reader as they pull shenanigans while walking through the city. The new video also features a healthy mix of footage from the band's first show performed at the Caribou Room back on Sept 23rd, 2021.

Card Reader has an exciting year ahead of them as their championship run in the 2021 Interstate Music Awards continues to pay dividends. Interstate Music named Card Reader an official brand ambassador following their success in the competition and have given their full support to the band ever since. Guitarist/vocalist Tom Petito weighed in on the Interstate Music artist experience:

"This video is a reflection of Interstate Music's commitment to helping artists like us. We played our concert right before the shoot. The next day their film crew took us all over MKE. We really enjoyed ourselves in the process. The folks at IM introduced us to an incredible music scene. They fully embraced our band and made us feel at home. Thanks to Interstate Music we are a band with more tools, more confidence and unlimited optimism moving forward. We can proudly say we have two home bases now! Long Island AND Milwaukee."

Watch the music video for "Reminder" by Card Reader here.

See Card Reader on their upcoming Northeastern weekend tour:

3/4 - Ram's American Pub - Holbrook NY

3/5 - The Mosh Pit - Philadelphia PA

3/6 - The Church - Lebanon PA