CAAMP Announce Tour in Support of New Album

Last week, Columbus, Ohio trio Caamp announced their new album, By and By out July 26th on Mom + Pop Music and shared their first single, "Penny, Heads Up." Today, they announce a full North American tour. After a summer of festival appearances, they'll kick things off on October 15th in Phoenix, AZ at the Crescent Ballroom. Highlights include The Fonda in Los Angeles, Thalia Hall in Chicago, a two-night stint at the Basement East in Nashville and they will round out the tour with Brooklyn Steel in New York on December 10th.

The artist pre-sale will begin on Monday, May 13th and fans can sign up to receive first access to the pre-sale code on the band's website. Spotify and Ticketmaster will also support the tour with pre-sales. The public on-sale will be Friday, May 17th for the tour. Fans should check their local ticket outlet for pre-sale and on sale times as well as show details.

By and By was produced by Caamp with Josh Block and Austin Jenkins (Leon Bridges, White Denim) from Niles City Sound in Fort Worth. The album is available for pre-orderhere. Caamp formed when Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall met and bonded over a shared love of music and a shared love of home, specifically the inspiration they culled from the Midwest lives they grew up in. The two began writing and performing and quickly grew a rabid fan base. A self-titled 2016 debut album took flight, quickly gaining over 52 million streams, with a staggering 25 million streams for their single "Vagabond" alone. Evan and Taylor brought on a third member and longtime friend, Matt Vinson, to join on bass just before recording By and By. With the help of Block and Jenkins, the trio continued to expand their sonic horizons.

The band's fan base is no fluke, Caamp's live shows are transcendent, communal experiences and they'll take their show to new places throughout 2019. Caamp's previous headline tour, their biggest to date, saw them selling out the majority of their shows many months in advance which led to the addition of tour dates in New York City and beyond.The band is currently in Europe and the UK for a full May tour, including a stop at the beloved Great Escape. Throughout the summer, Caamp will appear at top festivals in North America, highlights include the Firefly Music Festival, Mo Pop, Pickathon, Outside Lands & Austin City Limits. On June 11th they'll appear at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Rainbow Kitten Surprise for a sold out performance.

ON TOUR:

*New Dates In Bold

5/09/2019 - The Great Escape - Brighton, England

5/10/2019 - Artheater - Cologne, Germany

5/11/2019 - Turmzimmer - Hamburg, Germany

5/13/2019 - Brooklyn Bar Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden

5/14/2019 - Hotel Cecil - Copenhagen, Denmark

5/16/2019 - Lido - Berlin, Germany

5/17/2019 - Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands

5/18/2019 - Paradiso Noord - Amsterdam, Netherlands

5/20/2019 - The Deaf Institute - Manchester, England

5/21/2019 - The Louisiana - Bristol, England

5/22/2019 - Scala - London, England

6/9/2019 - Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre

6/11/2019 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6/15/2019 - Logan, OH - Duck Creek Log Jam

6/21/2019 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

7/9/2019 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

7/10/2019 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

7/13/2019 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival

7/28/2019 - Detroit, MI - Mo Pop Festival

8/1-2/2019 - Portland, OR - Pickathon

8/9-11/2019 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

9/21/2019 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

9/24/2019 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

9/26/2019 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

9/27-29/2019 - Roseland, VA - Devils Backbone Hoopla

10/4-6/2019 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11-13/2019 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15/2019 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

10/16/2019 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

10/18/2019 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/19/2019 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

10/23/2019 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/24/2019 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/1/2019 - Bozeman, MT - The Rialto

11/2/2019 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

11/4/2019 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

11/5/2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/8/2019 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

11/12/2019 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

11/13/2019 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/15/2019 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

11/16/2019 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

11/19/2019 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

11/20/2019 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

11/22/2019 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

11/23/2019 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/24/2019 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

12/3/2019 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

12/5/2019 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

12/7/2019 - Boston, MA - Royale

12/10/2019 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

*supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise (Red Rocks Only)





