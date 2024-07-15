Byrdie Wilson Releases New Single 'Keep On Truckin''

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising country star Byrdie Wilson is thrilled to announce the release of her latest single, "Keep on Truckin'," a heartfelt anthem dedicated to persistence, determination, and the unwavering pursuit of one's dreams.

"Keep on Truckin'" encapsulates the essence of resilience and tenacity. Wilson's journey from a dramatic life event to reclaiming her passion for music in Nashville is a testament to her unyielding spirit. The single reflects the challenges she faced - the doubt, rejection, and the arduous process of trusting herself and others.

In "Keep on Truckin'," Byrdie poetically describes the comforting power of the open road with the line, 'that motor of my Kenworth sounds like angels when the diesel sings,' capturing the harmonious blend of grit and freedom that fuels her journey.

"If you're a dreamer chasing your passion like I am, keep your foot on the gas and don't let anyone or anything stop you. The road is never easy, but those struggles make the victories that much sweeter. I'm living proof that if you stay hungry, anything is possible!" says Wilson.

About Byrdie Wilson

Born in New York and raised in South Carolina from the age of four, Byrdie Wilson's journey to Nashville has been marked by resilience. Born with a cleft palate, she underwent several surgeries and, with extensive care, overcame the associated challenges.

Wilson's passion for music became evident early on. At six years old, she signed herself up for a talent show, confidently telling her family she was "going to be someone!" She honed her vocal skills with coaches Celeste Simone and American Idol coach Michael Orland and worked with musician Rob Arthur to produce her first songs in 2018.

After a brief hiatus in 2019 and 2020, Wilson resumed songwriting following her boyfriend's tragic death in November 2020. She has since become an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention. With the mentorship of musician Erik Halbig, Wilson moved to Nashville at 19, where her single "Broadway" gained traction on TikTok, amassing over 49K views and 17K streams on Spotify. Her subsequent single, "Where My Roots Run," released on November 17, 2023, further established her as a formidable presence in the country music scene. With over 200K streams on Spotify, Byrdie Wilson's music continues to resonate with fans, showcasing her heartfelt and authentic artistry.

For more information, visit www.byrdiewilson.com and follow Byrdie Wilson on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Spotify.

