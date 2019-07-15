Bryce Vine and Loud Luxury Team Up for 'I'm Not Alright'

As his single "La La Land (feat. YG)" continues to rise on the U.S. charts and was recently chosen by TIME for their "Summer Party Playlist," Bryce Vine has teamed up with renowned Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury for new track "I'm Not Alright," out today. Loud Luxury are fresh off the success of their Platinum single "Body" - the most played song on dance radio for all of 2018 - while "I'm Not Alright" precedes Vine's upcoming major label debut, Carnival, out July 26 on Sire Records and available now for pre-order HERE. To celebrate Carnival's release week, Vine is hitting the road for a string of tour dates.

Watch the video below!

"Loud Luxury are some of my favorite dudes I've met in this industry," says Bryce Vine. "They really care about the music they make, and we share a mantra of keeping life fun and exciting!"

Loud Luxury adds about the track, "At the end of the day we are all human, we all make mistakes, but this song is about coming to terms with your flaws."

Bryce Vine presents a genre-bending, East Coast-meets-West Coast sound all his own, drawn in equal parts from the bass-heavy reality rap influence of his father, the bright, pop sensibility of his mother, and a childhood spent between New York and L.A. His keen blend of laid back, in-the-cut hip-hop and anthemic choruses prompted Entertainment Weekly to praise his "boundary-pushing aesthetic" and TIME to say he "sounds like the definition of cool," while VIBE asserts, "You can't put Bryce Vine in a box." His major label debut Carnival will be released July 26 on Sire Records, with inspirations that run the gamut of the pop culture zeitgeist, lyrically referencing his favorite sci-fi TV shows, 90's nostalgia and commentary on growing up in LA, while effortlessly fusing the punk spirit of Blink-182 with homages to Tupac and Outkast. Following the breakthrough success of the Platinum-certified "Drew Barrymore," soaring to Top 15 at both Top 40 and Rhythm radio and accumulating over 270 million streams to date, Bryce Vine began 2019 with his very first sold out headline tour and "La La Land (feat. YG)" following the same trajectory as his first single. He's performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the MTV VMAs pre-show, The Wendy Williams Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. As Teen Vogue expressed, "[His] smooth, unpretentious performance really sold us on Bryce as a breakout star." Bryce Vine is on tour throughout the summer, with all dates and tickets available at brycevine.com.

It's been an amazing ride for university friends Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace, better known as Canadian duo Loud Luxury. Since the Toronto boys debuted on Armada Music in late 2017 with their now worldwide smash hit 'Body' (feat. brando), they sold platinum across the globe (7x in Canada, 3x in Australia, 2x in Switzerland and 1x in the U.K., the Netherlands, Austria and more), held the #1 spot in the U.S. Mediabase Dance Airplay chart for two weeks, charted in the Top 40 of U.S. Pop radio and the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart (#4) and accumulated hundreds of millions of plays across the most popular streaming services. Its follow-up single, 'Love No More' (with anders), garnered 12 million streams on Spotify alone in its first month and currently sits at an impressive 86 million plays on the streaming platform. Judging by that track record alone, 'I'm Not Alright' is up for one hell of a run. In addition to their recently announced U.S. bus tour and their debut on the mainstage of Tomorrowland this summer, Loud Luxury will also be making waves on Parookaville, Mysteryland and a slew of other festivals this year.

BRYCE VINE UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

7/17 Las Vegas, NV KFRH / Flamingo GO POOL Dayclub

*7/24 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall ++

7/25 Sacramento, CA KSFM / K1025's Summer Jam

*7/27 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre ++

*8/1 Washington, DC The Fillmore

*8/3 New York, NY Webster Hall

*8/4 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

8/24 Grand Rapids, MI Breakaway Music Festival

8/30-9/1 Seattle, Washington Bumbershoot

9/21 Las Vegas, NV iHeart Radio Music Festival Day Stage

10/5 Charlotte, NC Breakaway Music Festival

10/12 Nashville, TN Breakaway Music Festival

11/22-23 San Diego, CA Wonderfront Music Festival

*headline date

++ CARLIE HANSON TO OPEN





