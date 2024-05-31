Bryan Martin To Release New Single 'Wishbone'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blue-collar country crooner Bryan Martin has announced his new single, “Wishbone,” due for release on June 14th via Average Joes Entertainment. Additionally, Martin’s Top-10-and-climbing country radio single, “We Ride,” has received an RIAA Platinum certification.

Co-written with Scott Sean White, Terri Jo Box and produced by Nick Gibbens, “Wishbone” elaborates on Bryan’s struggle with the fleeting nature of fame and the challenges of life on the road. As his resilient spirit shines through, Martin continues to pour his heart into his music, and finds solace in the act of storytelling. The single arrives just before he hits the road with country superstar Morgan Wallen for 10 dates of his One Night At A Time Tour.

The RIAA Platinum certification of Martin’s hit single, “We Ride,” marks his first career Platinum release. The Hot 100-charting tune has garnered over 212 million worldwide streams and currently sits at No. 9 on the Mediabase Country chart.

About Bryan Martin

Bryan Martin, now a 36-year-old Platinum-selling breakout country artist, has transformed tales of past struggles into a compelling story of survival. Raised in Logansport, Louisiana, he began singing in a small church, influenced by hymns and later discovered a passion for country music. Despite initial pursuits in bull riding and odd jobs, Martin faced personal challenges, including drugs and a suicide attempt at 19. Overcoming a near-fatal car accident and sustaining a brain injury, Martin resolved to use his music to address his struggles. Unapologetically embracing his scars, Martin's journey includes a Grand Ole Opry debut, the release of his sophomore album, Poets & Old Souls, and touring with renowned artists like Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean. With a resounding belief in the healing power of music, Martin has surpassed 690 million cumulative worldwide streams, proving himself a promising candidate for Nashville’s next star.

Comments