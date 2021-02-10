Bruce Springsteen Will Perform at Winter Love Fest

The Light of Day Foundation has announced that Joe Grushecky and The House Rockers with special guest Bruce Springsteen will perform on February 13 as part of Winter Love Fest 2021, which takes places this weekend from February 12-14. They have also added Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul to the lineup on Sunday, February 14, which will mark Van Zandt's first performance for Light of Day.

The 3-day virtual festival's goal is to utilize the power of music to raise money and awareness in its continuing battle to defeat Parkinson's disease and its related illnesses ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) within our lifetime. You can donate to the Light of Day Foundation here.

The annual Asbury Park, NJ-based festival will be online this year, streaming live on Facebook and YouTube, where viewers are encouraged to donate while enjoying the show.

With more than 12 hours of streaming shows over three days, the event will feature performances from over 60 artists including Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Willie Nile,

Jesse Malin, James Maddock, Dramarama, Steve Forbert, Jill Hennessy, The Weeklings, Jeffrey Gaines, Low Cut Connie, Ed "Kingfish" Manion, Bruce Tunkel, John Eddie, Williams Honor, Ben Arnold, Adam Ezra, Joe Rapolla, and Brian Dunne among others, with more acts to be added. Light of Day is also encouraging artists to produce their own livestreams on their own platforms, which will be promoted by LOD throughout the day on Saturday, February 13.

Tony Pallagrosi, Light of Day co-founder and Executive Director states, "Even in times of Covid 19, Light of Day WinterFest 2021 will happen, albeit virtually and a month later! The greater Asbury Park musical community as well as some very special guests will come together for 3 days of virtual streaming to raise money and awareness utilizing the awesome power of music in our battle to defeat Parkinson's, ALS and PSP in our lifetime. As they say, the show must gone on and thanks to the passion of our artists, sponsors, supporters and our good friend technology, it will."

"The Main Event - Bob's Birthday Bash" streams at 2pm and 7pm EST on Saturday February 13. Bob's Birthday Bash is named after the organization's co-founder and inspiration, artist manager and music industry veteran Bob Benjamin, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1996, and continues to fight not only his personal health struggles, but on behalf of those afflicted around the world on behalf of the Light of Day Foundation. View the full schedule of events at lightofday.org.

Acclaimed music photographer Mark Weiss has teamed up with Light of Day for the third straight year and will be doing another auction of his iconic images. This year's auction includes vintage prints of David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and more. You can bid on the images here.

Light of Day will also have new merchandise available for the virtual Winter Love Fest at their merchandise store: https://lodstore.org/

