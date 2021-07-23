Brown Bones Releases New Single 'Arjanine'

Emerging Singer Songwriter Brown Bones has just released his new single "Arjanine." Inspired by great loss and the healing process afterwards, Arjanine is about reconciling drastic life changes, losing and staying positive through that challenge. The track is the lead single from his debut self titled album due out late August!

Watch the video for Arjanine below.

The beautifully haunting new song takes a deeper meaning as Brown Bones reflect, "I heard the song in a dream, woke up and earnestly wrote the whole song in about 20-30 minutes. It was pretty wild. In my life- I had just been in a pretty bad motorcycle accident with my lady at the time, in the Dominican Republic. We got hit by a car while driving on the side of the highway. It all happened so fast, we ended up being air-lifted out of the country, back home to NYC Mt. Sinai hospital." He continues, "It was a couple months later, during the recovery stages, that the song came to me."

He recalls, "In my dream- I was at a label office with my friend Ian O'Neil of the band Deer Tick and he and I had made an album together and the A&R at the meeting particularly liked track #6 "Arjanine. A name that was only revealed to me in the dream. When he played the song in the meeting, what you're listening to now is what I heard in my dream. I woke out of the dream and wrote it pronto, The song title, lyrics, chords... everything."

Brown Bones is the alter ego of the esteemed producer and musician Andrew Moon Bain. Most known for his production with Luster King Productions, Andrew has also worked and collaborated with celebrated artists like Diplo, Snoop Dogg, Blakkamoore to name a few. While under lockdown, the industrious producer took the time to work on music for himself. He states, "I produce music a lot for other people and it gave me needed time to be with myself and these songs."

The self-titled album, Brown Bones, is a compelling and heartfelt work, and a page-turner of a record. Oddly familiar with inventive twists, each song is a chapter of its own accord and all together a true and beautiful saga. Rich in story and intimate folklore, Brown Bones pulls from an ancestral place, yet is laced with a new audio essence and lyrical magic. The singer songwriter and producer tips his hat to folk and indie traditions, but interweaves minimal, modern and electronic elements with an intoxicating freshness.

Wrought from the forests, seaweed laden shores and tall totems of the Pacific Northwest then slowly steeped in the concrete wreckage of the Atlantic seaboards urban sprawl, Brown Bones pulls songs from a myriad of life experience. Hitting on the nerve of painful losses, peaceful passages, twilight battles and passionate swells, this collection of songs speaks to every person and sparrow, somehow. Dreams manifest into notes, and imagery, as lyric lines pull you into the ether of imagination and understanding. The self-titled, self-produced debut album is set to release in August of 2021.

