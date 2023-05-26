Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'

Brothers Osborne, the GRAMMY-winning country duo, share their new song “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In.”

Brothers Osborne recently won “Duo of The Year” at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. This marks their fourth win in the category, and their seventh ACM Award overall. Said John Osborne about their win, “I love the country music community. We’re the luckiest people in the world.”

Brothers Osborne are also joining the Artist of the Day lineup on the CMA Close Up Stage for CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary celebration. Brothers Osborne will take the stage Saturday, June 10 at 10:45 AM for a live taping of the Country Heat Weekly podcast with hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, to discuss their career, music and tour, that will stream exclusively on Amazon Music. Fans can also see them perform at Spotify House on June 10 at Ole Red.

Brothers Osborne previously shared three new songs, "Nobody's Nobody,"⁠ "Might As Well Be Me,"⁠ And "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠" The new track, produced by Mike Elizondo, is part of a soon-to-be-announced project from Brothers Osborne which follows their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons.

John Osborne of the band shared, “As musicians, we're constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we've teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It's exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can't wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we're ready to take on the challenge.”

Brothers Osborne are on the road this summer, with tickets for all dates available here.

ABOUT BROTHERS OSBORNE:

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in the small water town of Deale, Maryland, writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.

The siblings took home their first GRAMMY in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me,” inspired by TJ's recent coming out. The song is featured on the deluxe version of their latest release Skeletons, which was also GRAMMY-nominated for Best Country Album.

The band has been nominated for 10 GRAMMYs in total, standing as five-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and are four-time ACM Duo of the Year. Overall, they have collected six CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Their critically acclaimed hit songs have tallied multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, while surpassing more than 2.5 Billion global streams.

Previously sharing the bill with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne’s latest headlining We’re Not For Everyone Tour hit more than 50 markets. Last fall, John Osborne produced Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, and Brothers Osborne contributed the song “Play Ball.”

They wrapped 2022 with a limited-edition collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey, launching the WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel. Three songs – including their new single “Nobody’s Nobody” – are out now, serving as the first look at their upcoming fourth studio album, set to release later this year.

Photo credit Natalie Osborne