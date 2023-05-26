Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'

The new track, produced by Mike Elizondo, is part of a soon-to-be-announced project from Brothers Osborne which follows their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 1 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Brothers Osborne, the GRAMMY-winning country duo, share their new song “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In.”

Brothers Osborne recently won “Duo of The Year” at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. This marks their fourth win in the category, and their seventh ACM Award overall. Said John Osborne about their win, “I love the country music community. We’re the luckiest people in the world.”

Brothers Osborne are also joining the Artist of the Day lineup on the CMA Close Up Stage for CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary celebration. Brothers Osborne will take the stage Saturday, June 10 at 10:45 AM for a live taping of the Country Heat Weekly podcast with hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, to discuss their career, music and tour, that will stream exclusively on Amazon Music. Fans can also see them perform at Spotify House on June 10 at Ole Red.

Brothers Osborne previously shared three new songs, "Nobody's Nobody,"⁠ "Might As Well Be Me,"⁠ And "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠" The new track, produced by Mike Elizondo, is part of a soon-to-be-announced project from Brothers Osborne which follows their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons.

John Osborne of the band shared, “As musicians, we're constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we've teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It's exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can't wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we're ready to take on the challenge.”

Brothers Osborne are on the road this summer, with tickets for all dates available here.

ABOUT BROTHERS OSBORNE:

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in the small water town of Deale, Maryland, writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.

The siblings took home their first GRAMMY in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me,” inspired by TJ's recent coming out. The song is featured on the deluxe version of their latest release Skeletons, which was also GRAMMY-nominated for Best Country Album.

The band has been nominated for 10 GRAMMYs in total, standing as five-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and are four-time ACM Duo of the Year. Overall, they have collected six CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Their critically acclaimed hit songs have tallied multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, while surpassing more than 2.5 Billion global streams.

Previously sharing the bill with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne’s latest headlining We’re Not For Everyone Tour hit more than 50 markets. Last fall, John Osborne produced Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, and Brothers Osborne contributed the song “Play Ball.”

They wrapped 2022 with a limited-edition collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey, launching the WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel. Three songs – including their new single “Nobody’s Nobody” – are out now, serving as the first look at their upcoming fourth studio album, set to release later this year.

Photo credit Natalie Osborne




RELATED STORIES - Music

Tame Impala Release Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Photo
Tame Impala Release 'Lonerism' 10 Year Anniversary Box Set

Tame Impala has released Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set. The 3 LP box set features a 24 page booklet, unreleased Lonerism demos and never before heard demo sessions. Anniversary edition artwork was designed by Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, with additional photography by Matt Sav and Kevin Parker.

Patrick Droney Shares Soaring New Single Go Getter Photo
Patrick Droney Shares Soaring New Single 'Go Getter'

Patrick Droney returns with a dynamic, self-penned new single entitled “Go Getter,” available now via Warner Records. The concept of time threads the narrative of the song, underscored by the lyric, “Playing with time ‘cause you know that it knows better,” which sets the tone for the accompanying video directed by Gus Black.

Big Freedia Announces Central City Album & Unveils New Single Bigfoot Photo
Big Freedia Announces 'Central City' Album & Unveils New Single 'Bigfoot'

Big Freedia, the undisputed Queen Diva of New Orleans bounce music, will release her highly anticipated album, ‘Central City.' This album will mark a new chapter for the genre as Big Freedia introduces a fresh sound. ‘Central City’ features an all-star lineup of collaborators, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price and more.

Josh Abbott Band Shares New Single My Dad And His Truck Photo
Josh Abbott Band Shares New Single 'My Dad And His Truck'

he Josh Abbott Band shares new track “My Dad And His Truck,” a poignant keys-driven dedication to Abbott’s late father. Along with the release of the song, the band is inviting fans to submit photos and videos of their dads and their trucks for a special fan lyric video to be released before Father’s Day. Check out tour dates!


From This Author - Michael Major

Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' MixesDevon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last NightVideo: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD