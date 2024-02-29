Brothers Osborne Announce 'Break Mine' EP Featuring Two New Songs

GRAMMY Award-winning duo, Brothers Osborne announce the release of their Break Mine EP on March 22nd via EMI Records Nashville.

The new, four-song EP includes two new tracks, “Break Mine” and “Get To Movin' Again,” as well as two songs included on their GRAMMY-nominated 2023 self-titled album.

Said TJ Osborne about the forthcoming release, “This one is for the fans. Every time we release an album, our fans are asking for more music, faster. We heard that, and held some special songs back from our last project so we could release them now. We also wanted to include a couple of the tracks from Brothers Osborne that we thought deserved some more of the spotlight. We can't wait to play these songs on the road for you all this spring.” Break Mine EP is available to pre-save here.

Brothers Osborne recently announced their 35-date “Might As Well Be Us Tour” with dates throughout 2024. The duo will perform in cities including Atlanta, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Chicago and more (full dates below) with support from Stephen Wilson Jr., The Cadillac Three, Zach Top, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, and Caylee Hammack. Tickets for all dates are on sale here.

The band made their debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special performance of their song ““Goodbye's Kickin' In” with a string quartet and backing vocals. Watch their performance of “Goodbye's Kickin' In,” off their self-titled fourth studio album here. The band also appeared on CBS Mornings, joined by Anthony Mason at their homes in Nashville as they open up about the creative process behind their recent self-titled album, and their upcoming tour. John Osborne spoke candidly about his previous struggles with mental health and TJ touched on his journey since coming out. Watch the full interview here.

Brothers Osborne, the band's self-titled fourth studio is out now via EMI Records Nashville. The album was named one of the most anticipated albums of the year by The Los Angeles Times who call it “a lively self-titled” album which adds “fresh sounds and textures to the Osbornes' solidly built songs” and the duo recently on the cover of American Songwriter who say a “sense of comfortable confidence echoes through all eleven tracks on Brothers Osborne, which builds off the duo's trademark meld of classic Southern rock and polished modern country.” Brothers Osborne is available on all platforms here.

Brothers Osborne are one of music's most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working class upbringing in Deale, Maryland. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville.

Anchored by TJ's baritone and John's guitar, every one of the album's 11 tracks are distinctly Brothers Osborne songs – the album is also their most musically diverse yet, along with a new producer's direction, it features synthesizers, and a piano ballad.

“We are always pushing ourselves, always evolving and not afraid to change,” John says. “But at the end of the day, we are also who we are.”

“This is a defining record at this point in our career, where we needed to put it all on our shoulders,” TJ says. “And we did. Like it was when we were growing up, it's just John and me.”

Brothers Osborne Might As Well Be Us Tour Dates:

Thu, March 28 // Milwaukee, WI // The Rave - Eagles Ballroom*

Fri, March 29 // Omaha, NE // Steelhouse Omaha*

Sat, March 30 // Waukee, IA // Vibrant Music Hall*

Wed, April 03 // Atlanta, GA // Coca-Cola Roxy+

Thu, April 04 // Spartanburg, SC // Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium+

Fri, April 05 // Chattanooga, TN // Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium+

Thu, April 11 // Cincinnati, OH // The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

Fri, April 12 // Birmingham, AL // Avondale Brewing Company^

Sat, April 13 // New Orleans, LA // Saenger Theatre^

Thu, April 18 // Boston, MA // MGM Music Hall at Fenway &

Fri, April 19 // Philadelphia, PA // The Metropolitan Opera House (“The Met”)&

Sat, April 20 // Wallingford, CT // Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre &

Thu, April 25// Saint Augustine, FL // The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre+

Fri, April 26 // Orlando, FL // Hard Rock Live Orlando+

Sat, April 27 // Hollywood, FL // Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live +

Sat, May 18 // Idaho Falls, ID // Mountain America Center &

Sun, May 19 // Sandy, UT // Sandy Amphitheater &

Tue, May 21 // Portland, OR // Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall &

Wed, May 22 // Abbotsford, BC // Abbotsford Centre &

Fri, May 24 // Modesto, CA // The Fruityard &

Sat, May 25 // Oakland, CA //Fox Theater &

Wed, May 29 // San Diego, CA // Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre &

Fri, May 31 // Santa Barbara, CA // Santa Barbara Bowl &

Sun, June 02 // Las Vegas, NV // The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas &

Fri, June 07 // Charlotte, NC // Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre @

Sat, June 08 // Raleigh, NC // Red Hat Amphitheater @

Thu, June 13 // Columbus, OH // KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre *

Fri, June 14 // Buffalo, NY // Terminal B at The Outer Harbor *

Sat, June 15 // Sterling Heights, MI // Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Thu, June 20 //Pittsburgh, PA // Stage AE – Outdoors+

Fri, June 21 // Indianapolis, IN // Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park+

Sat, June 22 // Chicago, IL // The Salt Shed+

Thu, June 27 // LaFayette, NY // Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series*

Fr,i June 28 // Newark, NJ // New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall*

Sat, June 29 // Cleveland, OH // Jacobs Pavilion at Nautical *

*Stephen Wilson Jr.

+ The Cadillac Three

^ Zach Top

& Jackson Dean

% Madeline Edwards

@ Caylee Hammack

ABOUT BROTHERS OSBORNE:

Brothers Osborne are one of music's most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Maryland. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners, John and TJ Osborne are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville.

The siblings took home their first GRAMMY in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me,” inspired by TJ's coming out. The song is featured on the deluxe version of their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons. The band has been nominated for 12 GRAMMYs in total, including in 2023 when they were nominated for “Best Country Album” and “Best Country Duo/Group Performance.”

They also stand as six-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and are four-time ACM Duo of the Year. Overall, they have collected seven CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Their critically acclaimed hit songs have tallied multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, while surpassing more than 3 Billion global streams.

Previously sharing the bill with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne's latest headlining We're Not For Everyone Tour hit more than 50 markets. Last fall, John Osborne produced Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, and Brothers Osborne contributed the song “Play Ball.”

They wrapped 2022 with a limited-edition collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey, launching the WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel. Their fourth studio album, Brothers Osborne, released September 15th (EMI Records Nashville), featuring the hit single “Nobody's Nobody.” Keep up with Brothers Osborne and see upcoming tour dates at BrothersOsborne.com.