Broadway Talent Jalen Harris To Release New Single 'Mi Dulce'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor and singer Jalen Harris has announced the May 23rd release of his new high energy Latin single “Mi Dulce.” Produced by 2x GRAMMY winning recording engineer, mix engineer and producer Mack Woodward (Matt B, Usher, Fergie) this release is Jalen’s moment to highlight his Caribbean roots and showcase his ability to deliver cross-genre hits.

As a continuation of his debut EP ManneKin, “Mi Dulce” is one of the multiple singles coming in 2024. “In this song, I get to share some of my Caribbean roots, from a Spanglish angle. I hope it makes everyone dance and sing about their ‘sweet" thing,’ With reggaeton driving the heart of this record, I hope it is loved not only in the Caribbean or the U.S., but all over the world.”

Outside of his career as a theatrical performer, Jalen Harris is an accomplished singer and actor. He was initially discovered on season 10 of Fox’s American Idol and has since been cast for various television programs, theatrical tours and films such as Fist Fight (Warner Bros) and most recently his role in season 1 of Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country (HBO).

Jalen is a former Simba actor for the Tony Award-winning and critically acclaimed Disney’s The Lion King North American Broadway Tour and is recently wrapped starring as Eddie Kendricks of The Temptations in the renowned play Ain’t Too Proud after a record breaking & award winning two plus year US run.

Jalen is currently performing throughout NYC, including an event at The Apollo Theater for a new venture based on The Temptations legacy presented by Otis Williams titled Hit City. While in New York, he will continue to work on new music with Jai Widdowson-Jones (Jay Z, Tyler the Creator).

Comments