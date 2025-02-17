British Country Artist Brook Ellingworth Releases 'Roadmap To Your Heart'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging British Country artist Brook Ellingworth has announced the release of his new single “Roadmap To Your Heart.” Check out the new heartfelt track available now below. "Roadmap to Your Heart" follows Ellingworth’s previous single “Truck Stop” and recent announcement of his debut album, Roll The Dice, set for release on February 28, 2025.

The new song opens the album with a dynamic blend of textures, creating a wave-like journey that shifts from full-band intensity to stripped-down choruses, with subtle touches like crickets and group vocals adding depth and imagery. Ellingworth co-wrote the song with singer/songwriter and friend George Huxtable. The track explores the fear of messing up a love so strong that it pushes you to learn every detail that makes the other person feel seen and cherished.

“We wanted to keep the energy high and the vibe positive, reflecting the excitement and passion that come with such a powerful emotion.” Ellingworth shares. The track really paints a picture, immersing the listener in the emotional intensity of the story.”

Ellingworth is swiftly making his mark in the music world with heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and hooks that will have you captivated from the very first listen. From a small town outside Oxford, England, this 25-year-old artist blends his roots in both country and rock 'n' roll to create songs that resonate deeply with his audience. Ellingworth's musical journey began at an early age. Picking up the guitar and writing songs as a teenager, he always had his eyes set on a stage. His first performance at age 11 sparked a relentless drive to pursue his passion, and by the time he was 20, he took a pivotal trip to Nashville, Tennessee. It was there, after leaving university, that Ellingworth found his true calling as a country artist—returning to the sound and style that shaped him.

Ellingworth has built a strong presence in both the UK and US. From sharing the stage with hit songwriters in Nashville to opening for Grady Spencer & The Works at Hernando’s Hideaway in Memphis and supporting Rob Baird at Farm Fest in Arkansas, Ellingworth's talent and determination have earned him a loyal following. His Austin debut at Shiners Saloon and regular performances in Oxford, London, and across the UK—both solo and with his band—ensure that every show is an unforgettable experience. As an independent artist, Ellingworth made a striking debut with his EP Dive Bars & Heartbreaks, released in January 2023. The launch of his solo career was celebrated with a sold-out performance at Oxford’s iconic Jericho Tavern, an unforgettable night that firmly established his presence in the world of country music. Ellingworth is poised for an exciting year ahead, bringing a bigger sound and even more powerful songs to his growing fanbase.

Photo Credit: Paul Nelson

Comments