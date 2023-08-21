Brighton, UK Punk Outfit Harker Releases New Anthem 'Medicine'

1
Boy Named Banjo to Release Debut Album 'Dusk' In September
Produced by longtime collaborator Oscar Charles (Caroline Spence, Charlie Worsham), Dusk is an electrifying dose of lightning in a bottle over its nine tracks, running a gamut of late-night, fall-in-love party anthems and stripped-down meditations. Boy Named Banjo’s songwriting is as incisive as ever, artfully grappling with lust and longing.
((( O ))) Releases Dreamy 'COLORS' Session
Unpronounceable, ((( O ))) represents an all-seeing eye, the big bang, birth, rebirth, a ripple in an otherwise still body of crystal clear water... or whatever else that might resonate with you. ((( O ))) is for fans of FKJ, Jhene Aiko, or Kehlani's soaring vocals, as well as Medasin and Raveena's RNB stylings, and at times Grimes.
Nessa Barrett Sets Fall 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates
Nessa Barrett returns to the road for her biggest North American headline tour to date, with support from MAY-A. It kicks off on October 6 in Austin,TX at Austin City Limits Festival, visits major markets coast-to-coast including a two-night stand in Anaheim, CA at House of Blues, and concludes on November 16 in Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom.
Reyna Roberts To Release Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1' in September
For the release of “One Way Street” Roberts partnered with Nashville-based company, The General Insurance in its initiative to support rising artists. They unveiled The General Sound Studio™ and are collaborating with Epic Records to provide national exposure and give up-and-coming artists their big break.