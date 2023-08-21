Brighton, UK Punk Outfit Harker Releases New Anthem 'Medicine'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Aug. 21, 2023

Brighton, UK Punk Outfit Harker Releases New Anthem 'Medicine'

Brighton, UK punk rock powerhouse HARKER have released a new single titled “Medicine.”

The band says the track is inspired by, "the current state of the UKs post lockdown climate, ‘Medicine’ is a furious protest anthem pushing back against politicians cashing out on the misery of working class people and capturing the anger of a country currently rifting through a class struggle."




