Brian Kennedy Returns To Host His Third Live Facebook Concert

The Concert Will Take Place on August 1

International recording artist BRIAN KENNEDY returns to host his third LIVE concert event on Facebook this Saturday, August 1. A Seaview Sessions Production, A NIGHT IN WITH BRIAN KENNEDY continues featuring Brian up close and personal with a new set of his most popular songs, guests and chat streamed live from Dublin, Ireland at 3:00 PM EDT, 12 Noon PDT and 8:00 PM UK/Ireland.

To experience and celebrate that voice, musicianship and personality, tune in to Brian's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/briankennedymusic

Brian's first two live Facebook concerts on July 4th and July 18th instantly became enormously popular and reached over 50,000 fans from around the world regardless of the time zone!

"It's so exciting that people are able to join us from all over the world," Brian says. "I just love that the internet has become a virtual venue that people can access safely at this time, especially as the regular venues are shut and live shows aren't possible right now. I also love talking about the books I'm reading, what I'm binge-watching these days and also taking song requests. I can hardly wait to see you all this Saturday!"

This special intimate event is designed to allow fans to enjoy the most dynamic of solo music performances and send in their song requests all in real-time. Like all artists, Brian's concerts have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Brian can't wait to get back on tour! A US tour is currently being planned for 2021 and beyond.

With a "voice to charm the angels" and one of Ireland's most inspired and revered ambassadors of music, BRIAN KENNEDY is not only a prolific songwriter but a master interpreter of lyrics as well, and audiences around the world continue to praise his exceptional vocal talents. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Brian remains one of Ireland's most popular singing stars. In a career spanning three decades and 15 albums, Brian has been fortunate to share the global stage and studio with countless incredible performers including Sinead O'Connor, Eddi Reader, Moya Brennan, Jeff Buckley, Stevie Wonder, Paul Brady, Dionne Warwick, Bono, Mary Black, John Lee Hooker, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and even Meryl Streep. Spotted by music icon Van Morrison, Brian was invited to tour as guest lead singer on Morrison's now legendary "Blues & Soul Revue," touring the world for six years. Throughout the relentless travelling with Morrison, Brian somehow managed to maintain a stream of chart-making albums. 'A Better Man' (1996) and 'Now That I Know What I Want' (1999), both went platinum at No.1 and earned him the awards of Irish Best Male Artist and Irish Best Male Album, as did the highly acclaimed 'Homebird' (2006) and cover album 'Interpretations' (2008). Brian was the first international artist to record the incredibly uplifting anthem "You Raise Me Up" with Secret Garden in 2001. His heart-wrenching live performance of this song at the funeral of Irish football legend George Best was released as a single and immediately jumped to the top 5 of the UK charts. Brian is a natural TV (The Voice-Ireland) and radio host (Clare FM) as well as lead performer on diverse international stages. He made his Broadway debut in Riverdance-On Broadway (2000) as featured vocalist performing over 300 shows during his nine months in New York, and represented Ireland at Eurovision 2006 in Athens. He also found time to write and publish two highly successful fiction novels and continues to receive many prestigious awards including the 2019 West Belfast Legend Award, the Ireland Meteor Lifetime Achievement Award for Music and an even rarer Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters from the University of Ulster for his contribution to literature and arts. He recently released his own personal set list from his extraordinary career (so far) in a double CD "The Essential Collection." His first ever collection of his most beloved Christmas songs "Christmassy" was released in 2018. His latest EP, aptly titled "Recovery" is now available. He made his debut at Carnegie Hall in December, 2019 fulfilling a life-long dream. Brian recorded and co-wrote the song "Things Are Gonna Change" with Boy George (released April, 2020).

Photo Credit: Khara Pringle

