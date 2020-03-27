Brian Fallon Announces Rescheduled World Tour

Brian Fallon has announced rescheduled world tour dates celebrating his eagerly awaited new album, LOCAL HONEY, available today via his own Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers.

UK dates are now set to begin in January 2021, including London's Shepherds Bush Empire, before stops in Europe through Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands. Ahead of arriving in the UK and Europe, Fallon will tour North America beginning this July 3rd. All tickets from the original dates will be valid for the new shows.

"I am happy to share that we have rescheduled both the North American and UK/EU tours," says Fallon. "Looking forward to seeing everybody, and I hope you enjoy the album. Stay healthy!"

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER

WORLD TOUR

U.K. / EUROPE 2021

JANUARY

29 - Manchester, UK - Academy *

30 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute *

31 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 *

FEBRUARY

1 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy *

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy *

5 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *

6 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire *

7 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront *

9 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria *

10 - Berlin, DE - Huxley´s *

11 - Hamburg, DE - Docks ^

12 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega *

13 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand ^

14 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik ^

17 - Wien, AT - Arena *

18 - Nurnberg, DE - Lowensaal *

19 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp *

20 - Munchen, DE - Muffathalle *

21 - Stuttgart, DE - Longhorn *

23 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia *

26 - Madrid, SP - Ochoymedio Sala But *

27 - Barcelona, SP - LA2 Apolo *

MARCH

1 - Paris, FR - Backstage^

2 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg *

* w/ Special Guests Chris Farren and Jesse Malin

^ w/ Special Guest Chris Farren only

NORTH AMERICA 2020

JULY

6 - Kokomo, IN - Kokomo Summer Series

3 - Woodstock, NY - Colony (Brian Fallon Solo)

15 - New York, NY - Town Hall *

16 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *

17 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre *

18 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre *

19 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre*

21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution *

22 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor *

24 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater *

26 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater *

28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre *

29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

31 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre *

AUGUST

1 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts *

2 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall *

3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

5 - Portland, ME - State Theatre *

6 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center *

7 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center *

SEPTEMBER

27 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest †

* w/Special Guests Justin Townes Earle and Worriers

† Festival Performance

Photo credit: Kelsey Hunter Ayres





