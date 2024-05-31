Brian Falduto Releases 'One More' Remix Feat. Real Hypha

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brian Falduto has released a collaboration with admired EDM artist Real Hypha where they take Falduto's original whirlwind love song with an island groove and turn up the heat.

“One More (Real Hypha Remix)” keeps the rich instrumentals we love from the original while adding an exotic, danceable beat. While the original brings that “chill by the pool” aura, the remix brings an energetic “finally Friday” atmosphere. You’ll want to get up and dance the night away.

Real Hypha is a born Texan bringing EDM for rural folk into the mainstream. Real Hypha has collaborated with artists such as Little Texas, Joe Diffie, Providence, and more to create these hot country remixes. However, you’ll likely know him from his “Man I Feel Like A Woman” remix (that you can listen to here) from the notorious Shania Twain which boasts over 9 million streams. Check out Real Hypha on his Instagram here.

Falduto first gained fame playing Fancy Pants in the Jack Black cult classic film School of Rock. The intense focus on the effeminate mannerisms he displayed as an adolescent would have a major impact on his coming to terms with his sexuality as a teen and young adult. “Mine is a story of what happens when society attaches a label on something they don’t understand to avoid their own discomfort,” he reflects today.

Brian would later release an essay about his sexual awakening in The Advocate, and he now travels the country performing and speaking at Pride events, sharing himself vulnerably and offering hope to people in the early stages of their coming out.

In 2023, Brian released his first country music song, "Same Old Country Love Song.” It was greeted with a flood of positive encouragement and excitement and would become an LGBTQ+ country music anthem. Since then, in the country music world, Falduto has been ranked among the largest names in country music, featured with CMT, The Academy of Country Music, Country Queer, Countrypolitan, iHeart Country, and Apple Music's Proud Radio.

Brian is currently on his 2024 Pride tour, where he will perform at major festivals such as Memphis Pride and New Jersey Pride. See the rest of his tour dates here.



Falduto will release his new LP, the deluxe edition of Gay Country, on 6.7.24. Pre-save here.

