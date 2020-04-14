Brandi Carlile's Lyric Video for 'Carried Me with You' From ONWARD is Available Now

Article Pixel Apr. 14, 2020  

Disney has shared the lyric video for "Carried Me With You," performed by singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, featured in the end credits and on the soundtrack from the Disney and Pixar film "Onward," now streaming on Disney+.

The song is written and produced by Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth.

Watch the lyric video below!

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar's "Onward" introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios' all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae-the team behind "Monsters University." "Onward" releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.

Brandi Carlile's Lyric Video for 'Carried Me with You' From ONWARD is Available Now
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • John Fogerty and Family Create New Music as Fogerty's Factory
  • Venus Furs Releases New Song 'Living in Constant'
  • Spitalfields Music Announces Postponement of Festival
  • HOSH & 1979 Drop Official Video for 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' ft. Jalja