Brandi Carlile's Lyric Video for 'Carried Me with You' From ONWARD is Available Now

Disney has shared the lyric video for "Carried Me With You," performed by singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, featured in the end credits and on the soundtrack from the Disney and Pixar film "Onward," now streaming on Disney+.

The song is written and produced by Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth.

Watch the lyric video below!

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar's "Onward" introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios' all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae-the team behind "Monsters University." "Onward" releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories