Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend Returns in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brandi Carlile’s highly anticipated Girls Just Wanna Weekend returns for its 6th annual celebration, creating the musical paradise that is Brandi Land at the stunning Barceló Maya Resort in Mexico from January 16-20, 2025. Produced by 100x Hospitality, the all-inclusive festival promises an extraordinary and inclusive blend of music, sun and fun in an idyllic tropical setting.

Next year’s event follows this past January’s unforgettable experience, which featured performances by Janelle Monae, Sarah McLachlan, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kim Richey, Brandy Clark, Lucius, Allison Russell, Celisse, KT Tunstall, Wendy & Lisa and many more.

Of the experience, Carlile shares, “Girls Just Wanna Weekend holds a special place in my heart because it’s a chance to connect with my fans on a deeper level. We get to share four full days of music, sun, and unforgettable moments in the stunning Riviera Maya. Each year it just gets better – we can’t wait to share what we have up our sleeves for year six!”

Travel packages for Girls Just Wanna Weekend 6 will be available via a special Blind Faith Pre-Sale this Thursday, June 27. The Blind Faith Pre-Sale is exclusive to event alumni (12:00 PM EDT) and Bramily members (2:00 PM EDT). The general public will have access to purchase packages starting at 4:00 PM EDT HERE (availability permitting).

All event packages include luxury resort accommodations, concert access, round-trip airport transportation, unlimited top-shelf drinks, all-inclusive culinary offerings, daily pool parties featuring acts hand-picked by Brandi, artist-curated activities, off-site adventures and more. The artist line-up as well as the full itinerary of performance times, activities and local excursions will be announced soon.

For more information on Girls Just Wanna Weekend 6, including booking details and payment plans, please visit HERE.

Comments