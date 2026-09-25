Brandi Carlile Releases Deluxe Album RETURNING TO MYSELF (SAD GAY VERSION)

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The new deluxe version of Brandi Carlile's critically acclaimed album, Returning To Myself, is out digitally now via Interscope Records/Lost Highway. An exclusive signed rainbow vinyl edition of the deluxe is available to those who pre-order by Thursday, October 1, with orders set to ship on December 11. This is a special one-time pressing only available on Carlile's website.

In celebration of the new music, Carlile returned to TODAY's 'Citi Concert Series' this morning to perform four songs ('Human,' 'You Without Me,' 'The Mother' and 'The Story') and speak with the hosts. Carlile also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, where she performed 'Church & State' and sat down with Kimmel.

Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) features intimate reimagined versions of all ten songs from the original album, with Carlile returning to Long Pond Studio to co-produce four tracks with Aaron Dessner. The collection includes a collaboration with Grammy-nominated composer and electronic musician Jon Hopkins (Brian Eno, Coldplay) on the breakout single, 'Human,' as well as a new version of Billy Joel's 'And So It Goes' exclusively on DSPs, a version of which is also featured on the official soundtrack for Practical Magic 2.

Adding to yet another monumental year, Carlile wrapped the fall leg of her extensive 'The Human Tour' earlier this week, which included three sold-out shows at Red Rocks featuring opener Stephen Wilson Jr. and surprise appearances from Alanis Morissette and Nathaniel Rateliff. The tour also included 'Be Human: A Concert For Minneapolis.' Filmed during her sold-out show at Minneapolis' Target Center, 'Be Human' is now available in full on YouTube and raised over $750,000 to date for The Advocates for Human Rights via Carlile's Looking Out Foundation.

Described as 'a monumental gig' by Rolling Stone, the show includes a special performance of 'It's Okay to Change Your Mind' with Minneapolis' Singing Resistance as well as Carlile and The Head and the Heart joining forces for Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida.'

Carlile is set to headline All Things Go NYC and All Things Go D.C. this weekend before returning to 'The Human Tour' next year, with dates across the U.K. and Europe.

Furthermore, Carlile won Song of the Year at the 2026 Americana Awards ('Returning To Myself'), was honored as one of TIME's 2026 Women of the Year and performed renditions of 'America The Beautiful' at Super Bowl LX and as part of ABC News' America 250 celebration. She also returned to NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and NBC's Saturday Night Live as musical guest for the fourth time, was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Las Culturistas, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Howard Stern Show, NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin and The Drew Barrymore Show, and spoke with The New York Times for an in-depth profile.

One of music's most respected voices, Carlile is an Oscar-nominee, 11x Grammy-winner, 2x EMMY-winner and #1 New York Times Bestselling author. Throughout her acclaimed career, Carlile has released eight studio albums including Who Believes in Angels?, the universally acclaimed, Grammy-nominated collaborative album with her childhood hero, Elton John, which debuted at #1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S. She received her first Oscar nomination in the Original Song category in January 2025 for 'Never Too Late,' a Grammy-nominated track written alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name.

Additionally, Carlile is a renowned producer with recent Grammy-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark. She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls' 'Closer To Fine' with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album as well as a version of 'Home,' which was featured in the final season of Ted Lasso, while her song 'You Without Me' was featured twice in the season three finale of Apple TV's Shrinking.

Beloved by her peers, Carlile has worked with artists such as Soundgarden, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, P!nk and Dolly Parton, was named OUT Magazine's Icon of the Year, awarded Billboard's Women In Music Trailblazer Award and NMPA's Songwriter Icon Award as well as multiple awards from the Americana Music Association. She also launched a partnership with the National Park Foundation to raise critical funds to preserve and protect these cherished places across the country and is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $10M for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters.

Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) Digital Track List

1. Returning To Myself

2. Human

3. A Woman Oversees

4. A War With Time

5. Anniversary

6. Church & State

7. Joni

8. You Without Me

9. No One Knows Us

10. A Long Goodbye

11. Human (feat. Jon Hopkins) (Sad Gay Version)

12. Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version)

13. You Without Me (Sad Gay Version)

14. No One Knows Us (Sad Gay Version)

15. Anniversary (Sad Gay Version)

16. And So It Goes (Sad Gay Version)

17. A Woman Oversees (Sad Gay Version)

18. Church & State (Sad Gay Version)

19. A War With Time (Sad Gay Version)

20. Joni (Sad Gay Version)

21. A Long Goodbye (Sad Gay Version)

Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) Vinyl Track List

Side A

1. Human (feat. Jon Hopkins) (Sad Gay Version)

2. Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version)

3. You Without Me (Sad Gay Version)

4. No One Knows Us (Sad Gay Version)

5. Anniversary (Sad Gay Version)

Side B

1. A Woman Oversees (Sad Gay Version)

2. Church & State (Sad Gay Version)

3. A War With Time (Sad Gay Version)

4. Joni (Sad Gay Version)

5. A Long Goodbye (Sad Gay Version)

Brandi Carlile Upcoming Tour Dates

September 26—Forest Hills, NY—All Things Go NYC

September 27—Columbia, MD—All Things Go D.C.

January 14-18—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 8

March 23—Oslo, Norway—Oslo Spektrum*

March 24—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet*

March 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—DR Koncerthuset*

March 27—Cologne, Germany—Palladium*

March 30—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale*

March 31—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall*

April 2—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live*

April 4—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena*

April 6—Glasgow, U.K.—SEC Armadillo*

April 7—Glasgow, U.K.—SEC Armadillo*

April 9—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Apollo*

April 10—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Apollo*

April 11—Wolverhampton, U.K.—The Halls*

April 13—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo*

April 14—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo*

April 23-25—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 'Pink Moon' 2027

*with special guest KT Tunstall

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 12 Hrs 40 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me