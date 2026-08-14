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THE HEAD AND THE HEART to Release Loudon Wainwright III Cover Aug 14

The band calls the track a soundtrack for summer swims, long drives, and days near the water.

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THE HEAD AND THE HEART to Release Loudon Wainwright III Cover Aug 14

THE HEAD AND THE HEART are set to release a cover of Loudon Wainwright III's THE SWIMMING SONG this Friday, August 14, at 10 a.m. ET. The band described the track as a fitting addition to a summer soundtrack, saying it was made for swims, long drives, and days spent near the water.

The band says: 'We hope it finds its way into your own summer soundtrack for all of the swims, the long drives, and the memory-making days near whatever body of water feels like home.'

The release arrives as THE HEAD AND THE HEART continue a North American tour, including dates supporting Brandi Carlile throughout September and festival appearances at Borderland Music Festival in East Aurora, New York, and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland, later this month.

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