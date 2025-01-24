Braison Cyrus to Produce New Billy Ray Cyrus Album Set for 2025 Summer Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time GRAMMY® winner Billy Ray Cyrus has announced that he will release a new album produced by his son, Braison Cyrus, following more than a year’s worth of writing, recording, and producing this new body of work.

The new project, executive produced by Braison, will be released this summer and features all-new songs co-written by both Cyrus’s. The new album, released via Roam Man Productions and distributed by EMPIRE, coincides with Cyrus’s recent partnership with EMPIRE Publishing, the publishing arm of the independent powerhouse record label.

“I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have. I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it. Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor,” Braison Cyrus shared.

“I’m so proud to lean into the music with Braison. This is art imitating life, imitating art. It starts and ends with art. Braison is very talented and 25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime,” Billy Ray Cyrus said.

ABOUT BILLY RAY CYRUS

Two-time GRAMMY® winner Billy Ray Cyrus is a critically and commercially acclaimed superstar who has established himself as a household name across all areas of the entertainment landscape, including music, movies, television, theater and more. A passionate philanthropist, he dedicates his time and talent giving back to U.S. service members, veterans and first responders.

Billy Ray Cyrus holds the worldwide record for the longest Hot 100 No. 1 best-selling RIAA® 14x Diamond-certified song of all-time as an artist and songwriter for “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X. He exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992. The lead single, "Achy Breaky Heart," became a phenomenon and went multi-platinum, also becoming the first ever song to achieve triple platinum status in Australia. After "Achy Breaky Heart," he followed up with back-to-back hits “It Could’ve Been Me,” “She’s Not Crying Anymore,” “Some Gave All,” and many more.

Billy Ray Cyrus knocked himself out of the top Billboard position with his second No. 1 album, It Won’t Be The Last, featuring smash hits “In the Heart of a Woman,” “Words By Heart” and “Somebody New.” In addition to his GRAMMY® Awards, his accolades include Billboard Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMA Moonmen, Country Music Association Awards, American Music Awards and Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Juno Awards, among many more.

Photo credit: Derrek Kupish

