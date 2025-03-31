Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could Set New Album 'Sunny Side Up'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 25, 2025, three-time Grammy nominees Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could celebrate 25 years of making music for kids and families with Sunny Side Up, their most optimistic, bright-eyed album yet. This new collection showcases the band's exceptional pop-folk musicianship and tender-hearted lyrical magic. The "Sunny Side Up" single is available everywhere now, and the music video will be available on April 11.

"Working on this batch of tunes with the Little Band was loose, inspired, immediate, and fun," says Brady. "The songs came together instinctively; I guess that's what happens when you've been playing together for so many years."

Family music superstar Laurie Berkner joins on the sweet duet "When You're Kind," which will have a music video available on May 9, and Matchbox Twenty guitarist Matt Beck adds tasty guitar licks throughout. Written for ears of all ages, the songs find beauty and brilliance in the familiar: clean laundry on a line, dandelions in the wind, and the comfort of a home-cooked breakfast. Inspired by Brady's 92-year-old mother-in-law, who greets each new day with positivity, hope, and a smile, the title track sets the tone for an album that warmly reminds us to embrace-and savor-life's everyday joys.

Upcoming Release Dates:

April 11 - "Sunny Side Up" Music Video

April 25 - Sunny Side Up Album

May 9 - "When You're Kind" Music Video

About Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could

North Fork, Long Island resident Brady Rymer is a three-time GRAMMY Award nominee and one of the top talents in the independent family music scene. Originally with RCA Records '90s era jam-band From Good Homes, Rymer began making rootsy, feel-good family music in 2000 with the birth of his son, Gus.

Together with his longtime bandmates in the Little Band That Could, whose resumes include work with Bruce Springsteen, Hairspray the musical, and Ronnie Spector, Rymer has recorded and toured family venues nationally and internationally for 25 years, performing at the Getty Museum, Lincoln Center, the White House, and in Finland, China, and the UK. NPR's All Things Considered noted that the Little Band That Could "might just be the best sounding band in family music." Visit Bradyrymer.com for the latest news and performance updates.

