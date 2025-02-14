Braden Bales Shares New Single 'I DON’T (BUT I DO)' and New Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Braden Bales has unveiled his latest single, "I DON’T (BUT I DO)," out now on Capitol Records. Known for his ability to weave raw emotion into relatable stories, Bales once again taps into the highs and lows of love, creating a song that captures the tension of inner conflict of raw and interpersonal turmoil.

Directed by a powerful sense of self-reflection, " I DON’T (BUT I DO)" blends heartfelt lyricism with moody production that reflects the weight of emotional complexity. The track paints a vivid picture of a love caught in between frustration and longing, underscored by Braden’s ability to channel his experiences into something universally relatable. The result is a song that feels both intimate and conversational, resonating with listeners who’ve navigated similar emotional crossroads.

Following the success of previous hits like “I Don’t Wanna Know”, "CINNAMON TWISTS" and "Chronically Cautious," this track builds on his growing reputation for turning personal moments into music that resonates widely. This year, Braden will be going on his first headline tour in cities across North America. From writing songs in his car to performing for crowds across the U.S., his journey reflects as an artist committed to connecting with audiences in real, impactful ways. With " I DON’T (BUT I DO)" marking another standout addition to his catalog and more music on the horizon, Bales is solidifying his place as a storyteller who knows how to turn life’s struggles into meaningful art.

About Braden Bales:

With a style defined by self-reflection and unfiltered storytelling, 22-year-old Braden Bales is quickly emerging as one of music’s most compelling new voices. Since the breakout success of his 2023 single “CHRONICALLY CAUTIOUS” ( released via Geffen Records) Bales’ steady rise to prominence has been bolstered by his distinctive balance of ear-catching sounds with emotionally transparent subject matter. Working across guitar-textured strains of pop, rock, and indie, Bales lyrically bares his heart in hooky frameworks that linger in listeners’ minds long after his songs expire. And while most would consider his striking candor a courageous creative choice, for Bales, it’s not so much a choice as it is a requisite for authentic self-expression.

“I’m confessing how I feel in my music, and that’s important for people to know,” he says. “My music is not some cookie cutter expression of something that is intended to be purely commercial.”

Even so, early commercial appeal — and success — has followed. “CHRONICALLY CAUTIOUS,” generated over 50,000 TikTok views the evening it landed and has since amassed more than 46 million Spotify streams. Its follow-up single, “ME MYSELF AND YOU,” logged upwards of 2 million streams on the platform — another early testament to his music’s resonance. Along the way, Bales, who originally signed with Geffen Records but now continues his artistic journey with Capitol Records, dropped two EPs in between tours in 2023. The respective projects, NOMAD, his debut EP, and CATALYST, further solidified his sound.

The Oakville, Ontario-born artist, now based in Los Angeles, is at a pivotal point in his burgeoning career that heralds the release of his most cohesive and deeply personal project to date, 5 STAGES OF GRIEF. The EP signals his increasing shift towards full creative autonomy, with Bales — who holds a degree in audio engineering —credited as a co-producer. Conceptually, the project centers on the five stages of grief, with each song representing a stage. Sonically, it maintains his confessional songwriting style but channels more of a live band feel than his past releases, culminating in a more mature and organic offshoot of his sound.

In March, Bales sets out on his first headline tour. The five-date North American run kicks off with a sold-out hometown show in Toronto, followed by stops in Brooklyn, Columbus, Chicago, and LA. On the road, he’ll affirm what his music already reveals to be true: Real strength lies not only in the courage to be open to what comes next, but in the resolve to face it — and express it — with unflinching honesty.

Photo Credit: Samuel Valdivia

