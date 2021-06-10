Brad Sucks Shares LP 'A New Low in Hi-Fi'

Today, Canadian indie-rocker Brad Sucks shares his first LP in nearly a decade, A New Low in Hi-Fi, via Glide. A veritable self-made DIY musician, Brad Sucks has built a following surrounding his music with his "do-it-all-yourself" attitude and a very open "pay-what-you-want" approach to selling his art. His reputation in indie music and track record earned him a collaboration with Grandaddy's Jaso Lytle as well.



Glide notes: "Brad Sucks has been doing the home-recorded songs online thing for over twenty years: that can't be said of many artists, as he was clearly five years ahead of the curve on that one. Now it's time for his catchy AF cool indie electro-rock to be heard by the masses."



Reflecting Brad's ingenuity and devoted fanbase, the album's physical release is entirely crowdfunded and includes cassettes, CDs, and 12" vinyl records.

Brad Sucks is the musical project of Canadian Brad Turcotte, who modestly began releasing his home-recorded songs online in 2000.



His fun, pop-rock energy paired with blunt, downer lyrics often explore subjects like anxiety and depression with transparency and humor, creating the ironic charm he's come to be known for.



Brad's relatable subject matter celebrates what it means to be human and provides the soundtrack. But he's loved just as well for how he's created his music since day one - at home, by himself, driven by the prospect of reaching people all over the world.



Propelled by the 2003 release of his first full-length album, I Don't Know What I'm Doing, his now massively popular song Making Me Nervous (a catchy dance track about paranoia) has garnered millions of streams and lifelong Brad Sucks fans across the globe.



At the time, Brad was especially appreciated for sharing his album's source files openly online, allowing listeners to remix the songs, and even offering access through a pay-what-you-can method. Today, Brad's projects are still largely crowdfunded thanks to platforms like Patreon and Indiegogo, and an ocean of music-hungry fans.



A follow-up album in 2008, Out of It, further refined Brad's songwriting skills and self-deprecating humor with confessional rock anthem Dropping out of School. The track also saw countless features on television, radio, and the emerging YouTube, launching the Brad Sucks name to even greater heights.



During the creation of his third album in 2012, Guess Who's a Mess, Brad struggled with the increasing expectations and pressures around his success, which ultimately resulted in a self-induced autoimmune disorder that he struggled with for a year, which he now finds hilarious. Despite this, the album did not disappoint, delivering fan favourites like Model Home and Feel Free! Plastic Surgery!



Over the long nine years since, despite performing live shows and writing many new songs, Brad has officially released only one: Lonely, featured in the hit animated series, Bee and PuppyCat.



This year will mark the return of Brad Sucks with his first full-length album in nearly a decade. Ten fresh tracks will reveal what life's been like for Brad since his departure, showcasing some creative collaboration with In It to Win It feat. Jason Lytle of the legendary band Grandaddy, moody melodies in A Little Distance, and psychedelic vibes with Fun Guy.



Stream A New Low in Hi-Fi everywhere today.

Photo Credit: Jen Bernard