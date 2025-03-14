Boy Group BGYO Drops New Self-Titled EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the fastest rising Filipino boy groups, BGYO has once again captivated fans with their self-titled EP, now available on all major digital streaming platforms. With more than 50 million Spotify streams, 30 million YouTube views, and previous #1 iTunes debuts in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and more, BGYO continues their meteoric rise, delivering a body of work that pushes their artistry to new heights. The project features all-English tracks that showcase their unique pop sound and their growth as artists who want to create music that inspires and resonates with listeners worldwide.

The EP serves as a defining moment for the group, showcasing their signature pop sound, deepening musical maturity, and commitment empowering music. Leading the charge is their focus track, “Divine,” a heartfelt ode to love’s transcendent beauty. The focus track explores the feeling of encountering a love so incredible, it feels like a gift from above. The other tracks include “Trash,” released in Summer 2024, a passionate anthem about sacrifice and infatuation with someone they love. Next is “Heartstrings,” an angsty rock song about continually forgiving, even when they keep getting hurt. “Light My Fire,” is a groovy and energetic track with sultry vocals and dynamic instrumentation. The collection of music also features the previously released, fully Tagalog track “Andito Lang,” written by member, Mikki. The heartfelt, rock-pop song captures themes of loyalty and staying grounded.

Gaining popularity and expanding their fanbase with each release, BGYO continues to redefine standards, bringing relevance to their exciting and danceable music. Named from the acronym “Becoming The Change, Going Further, You and I, Originally Filipino,” the quintet aims to create meaningful and empowering messaging while maintaining an authentically Filipino sound. The release of “Divine” marks another turning point as they continue to solidify their place in the international music scene.

As one of the fastest-rising Filipino acts in the music scene, they have received recognition from the Recording Academy spotlighting them in their list of “Asian Pop artists to check out” in addition to being featured in Teen Vogue, MTV Asia, and in Netflix’s web series “Alas Netflix.” The group have been crowned winners of “Best Theme Song” at the Asian Academy Creative Awards and People's Voice Favorite Group Artist in Awit Awards for two consecutive years. With a combined social media following approaching 5 million, the group continues to captivate audiences worldwide, not just with their stellar vocals and electrifying moves, but also with their undeniable charisma and relentless passion.

About BGYO:

BYGO is a five-member Filipino boy group known for their dynamic performances, powerful vocals, and relatable music. In 2020, they made their official debut with the single ‘The Light.’ Since their debut, BGYO has garnered a dedicated global fanbase (ACEs) and achieved numerous milestones in the music industry. The group is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate, each bringing unique talents and charisma to the group. They are signed under the agency, Star Magic and the record label, Star Music. Since their debut in 2020, BGYO has captivated audiences with their authentic sound and dynamic performances. The group has quickly risen to prominence, earning accolades such as Spotify Philippines’ “P-Pop Group of the Year” and securing multiple #1 debuts on iTunes charts globally. With over 50 million Spotify streams and 30 million YouTube views, BGYO continues to break barriers and solidify their place in the international music scene.

Their acronym, “Becoming The Change, Going Further, You and I, Originally Filipino,” reflects their mission to create music that uplifts and empowers fans around the world while staying true to their cultural roots.

Photo Credit: ABS-CBN

