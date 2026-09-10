Boy Golden to Launch U.S. Tour; Releases 'Pity' Single

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Boy Golden released his new single 'Pity' on Thursday, September 10, and announced a deluxe version of his critically acclaimed album Best of Our Possible Lives, arriving October 16 via Six Shooter Records.

The deluxe record includes three new acoustic versions of previously released songs as well as two entirely new tracks. The first single off the record, 'Pity,' is a brand new song featuring breezy harmonies over driving, bouncy drums and a swaggering guitar part.

On the track, Boy Golden shared, 'Pity is about the feeling that our modern lives are not what they 'should' be. Sometimes, when I get moving so fast, when I get so busy, the glue that binds my world starts to break down. Cynicism and exhaustion creep in at the edges. I start feeling like a kind of machine that is set to 'make music' and 'do stuff'. Then, sometimes you get a breath of fresh air - sometimes literally - especially if you are surrounded by nature and hear the sound of silence. Then it really seems like a 'pity' to be living in the city, surrounded by whatever people call brains, fame, or strange these days.'

He continues, 'The verses are reflections on the bigger things. The arc of a life. The difficult decisions we all must face sometimes. The joy of sweet solitude. Something like that! Like most of my songs, I didn't think hard about this one while I was writing it, but as I played it and edited it and recorded it I began to feel the feelings that brought it about.'

Boy Golden was recently nominated 2026 Emerging Act of the Year by the Americana Honors & Awards and will be performing at Americanafest later this month. He also recently announced new headline tour dates in January including stops in New York, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, DC and more. Tickets go on sale tomorrow via boygolden.ca.

On the tour, Boy Golden shared, 'One of the best parts about being in a band is feeling the band get better. I believe this is the best we've sounded as a band and this is without a doubt my favourite album, so I am thrilled to be going on this tour at such a great moment in our lives and our career. Y'all know I love for my tours to be a bit of a circus of pals, so we've got Field Guide supporting the Canadian dates - I've toured with Field Guide since I was 17, and his band is made of many friends that have been a part of the Church of Better Daze at various points.'

Earlier this year, Golden released his album Best of Our Possible Lives, a smooth and disarming album best considered as roots music from a galaxy far away, produced by Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas, The Weather Station) and featuring bassist Pino Palladino, known for his work with D'Angelo, Adele, The Who and Elton John, among others.

Best of Our Possible Lives is twelve songs of self-discovery that solidify Boy Golden as one of roots music's most singular singer songwriters. Uniting the distant universes of 80s folk pop and 90s country, Boy Golden collides influences including edgy modern indie rock, a swaggering slice of sonic exploration.

Who is Boy Golden? On the one hand it is a moniker for a mysterious new artist, who is building buzz following major support for track 'KD and Lunch Meat' from his debut album, which hit #1 at Alternative radio in his home country of Canada, and major moments including a debut at Bonnaroo, and opening for Jason Isbell, MJ Lenderman, and Joshua Ray Walker.

On the other hand, Boy Golden is also a conduit for songwriter Liam Duncan—a persona that allows him to create honestly and freely. For Duncan, Boy Golden grants access to an inner world only reachable through music. His three previous albums—For Eden (wistful), For Jimmy (rollicking), and the lemon-yellow-leisure-suited Church of Better Daze—served as a psychic clearing for Best of Our Possible Lives. This new work finds him mid-journey, reckoning with the self as it was, as it is, and as it can be.

Boy Golden states, 'The lines between him and I are soluble… Whether it is my spiritual beliefs, my way of living, my sexuality - it comes up in my writing and I am then forced to reckon with it.'

Recorded at Lucy's Meat Market in Los Angeles in March, the album features contributions from Pino Palladino, alongside Abe Rounds (Meshell Ndegeocello), Gabe Noel (Father John Misty), Joseph Shabason (Destroyer), and Church of Better Daze collaborators FONTINE and Austin Parachoniak.

Highlights on the album include the rocking album thesis 'Suffer,' the swampy, moody and resolutely idealistic 'The Matter at Hand,' 'Eyes,' a eulogy for a friend who died by suicide, and the breezy folk rocker 'Like a Child,' which urges listeners to be present, adaptable, and vulnerable.

Tracklist

1. Suffer

2. The Matter at Hand

3. New Orleans

4. Like a Child

5. Chickadee

6. Cowboy Dreams (feat. Cat Clyde)

7. Bad Habits

8. Moontan (feat. Cat Clyde)

9. Eyes

10. Meadowsweet

11. You Got It

12. Best of Our Possible Lives

13. Fell in Love (Couldn't Get Out)

14. Pity

15. Suffer (Acoustic)

16. Meadowsweet (Acoustic)

17. New Orleans (Acoustic)

Tour Dates

Sep 11 Fri - Toronto, CA - Sobeys Stadium^

Sep 15 - Sep 19 - Nashville, TN - Americanafest

Sep 18 Fri - Nashville, TN - Nelson's Green Brier Distillery

Sep 26 Sat - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

Sep 27 Sun - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium*

Sep 29 Tue - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall*

Sep 30 Wed - Detroit, MI - El Club*

Oct 2 Fri - Meaford, CA - Meaford Hall Arts & Culture Centre*

Oct 3 Sat - St. Catharines, ON - Cicada Music and Arts Festival

Oct 4 Sun - London, ON - Centennial Hall*

Oct 6 Tue - Kingston, CA - The Spire*

Oct 7 Wed - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY Ottawa*

Nov 7 Sat - Penticton, BC - The Dream

Nov 8 Sun - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

Nov 10 Tue - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite

Nov 11 Wed - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite

Nov 12 Thu - Calgary, AB - Modern Love

Nov 13 Fri - Calgary, AB - Modern Love

Nov 14 Sat - Banff, AB - Melissa's MisSteak

Nov 16 Mon - Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub

Nov 19 Thu - Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

Nov 20 Fri - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

Nov 25 Wed - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Nov 26 Thu - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

*supporting the Bahamas

^ supports Mother Mother

January US Headline Tour

Jan 21 Thu - Nashville, TN - The Basement

Jan 22 Fri - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

Jan 23 Sat - Asheville, NC - Revival

Jan 24 Sun - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

Jan 26 Tue - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

Jan 27 Wed - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

Jan 28 Thu - New York, NY - Nightclub 101

Jan 29 Fri - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs

Jan 30 Sat - Manchester Center, VT - Billsville House Concerts

Photo Credit: BNB Studios | High res



Photo Credit: BNB Studios | High res

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